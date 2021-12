Final Fantasy 14’s Latest Expansion Endwalker Has Entered Early Access. Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 14 is a premium MMORPG. Square Enix’s work on the project is a testament to the fact that games can bounce back from bad launches. Final Fantasy 14 is arguably the best MMORPG available and fans have been enjoying the title for many expansions. Today, fans will be pleased to know that Endwalker, the game’s latest expansion, has entered Early Access. The developers have introduced a ton of new content in Endwalker including a new story, new jobs, challenges and systems.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO