2021 has been the year of the movie musical. Though the bright lights of Broadway have been in the dark for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, musicals have remained in the spotlight — just on the silver screens of Hollywood instead of the stages of New York City. Whether major motion pictures like this summer’s “In the Heights” and this month’s “West Side Story” reboot, or filmed stage shots like “Hamilton” on Disney+ and “Come From Away” on Apple TV+ (I’m not even going to mention “Diana: The Musical”), here has been a ton of content.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO