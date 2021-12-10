Halo TV Series Finally Revealed in First Trailer

This week, Xbox fans will finally get the opportunity to play the campaign for Halo Infinite, and it sounds like the game just might deliver on all the hype. That alone makes this a great time to be a Halo fan, but Thursday will also see the release of a first look trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series! The official Twitter account for The Game Awards has announced that a trailer will appear during the broadcast. A teaser for the series released last month (and can be found at the top of this page), but this should give fans a better idea of what to expect from the show!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO