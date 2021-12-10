ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo TV Series Finally Revealed in First Trailer

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long time coming for the Halo TV series and at The Game Awards 2021, we finally got a look at the first trailer for the series. Streaming on Paramount+ in 2022, it showcases...

gamingbolt.com

bloody-disgusting.com

Master Chief Comes to the Small Screen in Official Teaser Trailer for Live-Action “Halo” TV Series [Video]

Originally announced for Showtime, the TV series based on the “Halo” video games will now be exclusively found on Paramount+, and it’s set to arrive sometime in 2022. A brand new official teaser trailer was shown off during The Game Awards last night, and by the looks of what’s on display here, the team sure did nail the look of the games.
TV SERIES
gamingbolt.com

Dramatic Labs Announces Star Trek: Resurgence, Coming in 2022

Dramatic Labs, a new studio formed by ex-Telltale developers of The Wolf Among Us and The Walking Dead fame, recently unveiled its upcoming project during this year’s The Game Awards eventshow. Star Trek: Resurgence is a story-focused adventure game based on the popular franchise- you can check out the game’s reveal trailer down below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Expanse: A Telltale Series - Reveal Trailer

Watch the reveal trailer for the upcoming story-driven interactive game, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, which is set prior to the events of the sci-fi TV series, The Expanse. In The Expanse: A Telltale Series, take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the leader of a ragtag scavenging crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must work with a mix of big personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond the belt, and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis spaceship and its crew. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is expected to be released for PC and leading consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The King of Fighters 15 Trailer Showcases Newcomer Krohnen

A new character has been announced for The King of Fighters 15 – a brand new fighter named Krohnen. With an apparent past to Kyo Kusanagi, Krohnen seemingly has a modified body that can utilize a variety of different weapons. Check out his moves below. A new open beta...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

A new teaser for the Halo TV series arrives before a full reveal at The Game Awards

The Halo TV series is on its way, and today we got two teasers on the upcoming Paramount production. First, Paramount offered a short bit of footage, showing off some very Halo-esque scenes. The second tease was that we won’t see the rest of the Halo TV series trailer until Thursday during The Game Awards. The video itself is short, only offering five seconds of actual content. But there are some interesting bits to check out.
TV SERIES
gamingbolt.com

ARC Raiders Revealed – Free to Play Shooter Launches in 2022

Former EA chief designer Patrick Söderlund’s newest team Embark Studios finally revealed its first title, ARC Raiders. It’s a free to play, co-op sci-fi shooter that sees the human resistance battling the overwhelming threats of the ARC. Check out the first trailer below. For the moment, ARC...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Nightingale Reveal Trailer Shows off its Twisted World and Survival Gameplay

The Game Awards 2021 has been home to some exciting reveals and other news about hotly-anticipated titles, including but not limited to Inflexion Games’ upcoming shared world co-op survival FPS Nightingale, which received its reveal trailer earlier today. Check out the video down below for more details. Nightingale sees...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo TV Series Trailer Officially Announced for The Game Awards

This week, Xbox fans will finally get the opportunity to play the campaign for Halo Infinite, and it sounds like the game just might deliver on all the hype. That alone makes this a great time to be a Halo fan, but Thursday will also see the release of a first look trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series! The official Twitter account for The Game Awards has announced that a trailer will appear during the broadcast. A teaser for the series released last month (and can be found at the top of this page), but this should give fans a better idea of what to expect from the show!
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Halo TV show's first look trailer premieres live at The Game Awards

The Halo TV show's first look trailer will premiere at The Game Awards 2021 show on Thursday Dec. 9, 2021. The trailer will be shown at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. The new trailer is being released just a day after the global launch of Halo Infinite on Xbox and PC.
TV SERIES
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite is Adding Four Multiplayer Playlists This Week

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has been making adjustments to the game’s multiplayer component ever since it launched a month ago, and while several positive changes have been made to the Battle Pass progression, one issue that players have had that has gone unaddressed up until this point is the limited number of playlists available in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Watch the new Halo TV show trailer here

The Halo TV series, which has been kicking around since 2013 has been given a new trailer at The Game Awards 2021. The series will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in 2022. It’s a slick looking production, and Halo fans will spot plenty of things from the video games. Obviously they seem to be remixing a lot of the ideas from the video games and the wider universe that has been built around them, so there’s glimpses of Catherine Halsey, High Charity and more that weren’t introduced until later games.
TV SERIES
gamingbolt.com

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Gameplay Reveal Trailer Showcases Stunning Visuals

A couple of years ago, Microsoft and Ninja Theory took the stage at The Game Awards to unveil Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. After a couple of years of near-complete silence, they recently returned at The Game Awards 2021 (as the rumours claimed it would), fittingly enough, to showcase a much meatier trailer for the game, showcasing real-time in-engine footage.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Amazon’s Jack Reacher TV Series

Amazon has premiered the trailer for “Reacher,” the new TV series adaptation of Lee Child’s novel series about veteran military police investigator turned civilian drifter Jack Reacher. Tom Cruise starred as the character in both the well-regarded 2012 Christopher McQuarrie-directed film and the not so well thought of 2016 Ed...
TV SERIES

