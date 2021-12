A call that went against McPherson College’s women wound up providing the spark they needed to come back and defeat Ottawa 78-73 on Monday at the Sport Center. The Bulldogs, down as many as 14 points in the second half, were starting to make a run when All-American Brittany Roberts appeared to be fouled intentionally. But it was called a common foul and Roberts would make only 1 of the 2 free throws to pull the Bulldogs within 57-48.

