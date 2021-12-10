ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Clarksville family’s home destroyed after severe storms hit Middle TN

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiqhg_0dJ0JGhz00

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville family’s home was destroyed after strong storms blew through Middle Tennessee early Monday morning.

“I was all the way on top of my bunk bed, so that was actually the very scary part, but then after we had got down, we looked and seen where it was,” said Shynea Robinson, who was sleeping inside when the storm hit. “We heard a bang, and then it sounded like the house was crumbling together.”

Robinson, 10, was inside with her grandmother when around 4:15 a.m. heavy rain and strong winds hit their home. According to the family, The Clarksville Building and Codes Department has deemed the house uninhabitable until further notice.

“I was very scared, and I was like ‘oh my gosh, I hope it doesn’t fall,'” remembered Robinson. “It made me feel sad because we have had that house for a long time and it was very scary.”

Storm damage reported in Trousdale County

The family told News 2 they had no idea the storm would be powerful enough to uproot a tree in the yard, causing it to topple over onto their roof. Now, an enormous hole is left.

On Thursday, crews were at the home, working to repair the roof damage.

“It looks really bad, and there’s a whole bunch of tree things all over the house and our deck is gone, I don’t have a deck anymore,” described Robinson.

Check out the News 2 Severe Weather Resources Guide

The family says Red Cross has reached out to help, but they are in need of finding a hotel to stay in. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for repairs and temporary housing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WKRN News 2

Tornado count now up to 15 in Middle TN

The latest 3 tornadoes to be added was an EF-1 tornado in Grundy County with winds of 90mph, an EF-0 in Giles County with winds of 70mph, and an EF-0 tornado in Davidson County with winds of 85mph. That tornado actually did damage near John C. Tune Airport and continued into Bordeaux.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Middle Tennessee#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy