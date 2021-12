One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ leading offensive producers on Sunday was Mecole Hardman, who has been one of the team’s most unpredictable talents this season. After being one of the main culprits in the Chiefs’ struggles with drops and turnovers through Week 9, Hardman was relegated to a minimal role on offense with his snaps reaching all-time lows. Faith in his abilities started to wane when the offense started to sputter.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO