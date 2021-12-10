ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grey's Recap: Prelude to a Kiss?

By Charlie Mason
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Grey’s Anatomy fans hoping that Jo and Link’s mom-and-pop operation wouldn’t blast them out of the friend zone had to have...

www.imdb.com

cartermatt.com

Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and is Owen Hunt dead?

Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy following next week’s season 18 episode 9? Could Owen Hunt actually die? Based on the new promo released by ABC, there is a reason to be very much afraid. Based on said promo, it appears as though Owen’s driver has a heart...
TV Fanatic

Grey’s Anatomy: Original Star Spotted on the Set!

Grey's Anatomy has been on the air for 16 years. In that time, the series has had a revolving door of cast members. Fans get excited at the prospect of bringing original stars back into the fold, as evidenced by Grey's Anatomy Season 17. Earlier this month, original star T.R....
#Grey S Anatomy
Journal Inquirer

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ still has a following

When “Grey’s Anatomy” started its long run on ABC in 2005, it was the hottest show on TV. Weekly audiences in excess of 20 million viewers were common in those days. While the numbers have dropped down to about 5 million per episode during the last few years, the series still has an edge that many shows will never have — loyal viewers. That’s why “Grey’s Anatomy” was voted the top drama of 2021 during Tuesday’s telecast of “The People’s Choice Awards” on NBC.
CinemaBlend

Grey’s Anatomy Vet Jesse Williams Drops F-Bomb, Explains Why April Is ‘The Real Bad Guy’ In Iconic Wedding Scene

It’s arguably Grey’s Anatomy’s most dramatic wedding scene — and there are a lot to choose from — but the moment when Jackson Avery declared his love for April Kepner in the middle of her wedding to Matthew solidified “Japril” as one of fans’ favorite couples. Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew recently had fun looking back at the classic moment and the audacity Jackson and April had. This prompted Williams to drop an F-bomb and proclaim April as “the real bad guy” of the situation.
cartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? December episode spoilers!

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we back from the show’s Thanksgiving-related hiatus? It goes without saying we want more of Meredith Grey and the rest of our favorite doctors, especially since there are SO many stories worth telling. Think in terms of Meredith’s research in Minnesota, Jo’s new specialty, and of course our eagerness to learn what’s going to be coming up next for Link and Amelia.
TVLine

Was Sabrina's Riverdale Visit Too Brief? Did The Resident Evoke House? Did Survivor Duo Disappoint? And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Money Heist, Riverdale, CSI: Vegas and And Just Like That! 1 | Did you laugh out loud when Money Heist‘s Palermo and Helsinki used all of those precise medical terms to update the medics on the health status of the soldier and Helsinki? (Either those two attended medical school or they watched a lot of ER.) 2 | Who do we have to call for a full version of Harlem‘s Get Out: The Musical on Broad? 3 | How funny...
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy: Is Maggie Pierce, Kelly McCreary returning tonight?

Is Maggie Pierce returning to Grey’s Anatomy tonight? Are you going to have a chance to see Kelly McCreary again?. For the time being, let’s just say that there’s a LOT of hope. The promo below for “Today Was a Fairytale” signals that McCreary is going to be back after her character spent weeks away caring for her ailing father. If she doesn’t appear for whatever reason tonight, you will see her before the end of the calendar year.
Elite Daily

The Grey's Anatomy Winter Finale Promo Teases A Horrible Accident

On Grey’s Anatomy, one emergency often leads to another. From natural disasters, to attacks on the hospital, to hackers infiltrating the Grey Sloan Memorial computer system, the series has seen plenty of life or death situations that compound the already life or death stakes of the medical drama. It looks like audiences need to prepare for another big accident in the Season 18 winter finale. The Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 8 promo teases a car accident that will amp up the tension in an already pretty tense situation.
TVLine

Succession, Grey's, Wheel of Time, Ghosts, NCIS

Just as all good things must come to an end, TVLine’s Quotes of the Week feature is wrapping up for the calendar year. Next Sunday, as part of our 2021 in Review festivities, we’ll be revisiting the most memorable Quotes of the Year. Until then, though, we’ve got one more compilation of bon mots and zingers to share from the past seven days of television.
imdb.com

Hawkeye Recap: Girl Talk — Plus, [Spoiler] Is Revealed Ahead of Finale

This week’s Hawkeye featured some unlikely bonding over mac and cheese, and teased the arrival of yet another familiar face. Episode 5 of the Disney+ series kicked off with a flashback to 2018, in which Yelena attempted to help a Black Widow who didn’t need to be saved. She also looked forward to reconnecting with her sister Natasha, until she found herself Blipped while rinsing her hands.
imdb.com

Naomi Wonders If Superheroes Are in Fact Real in New Trailer for CW Series

Life gets really confusing for the titular Naomi once her powers begin to manifest, in the latest trailer for The CW’s upcoming superhero series (premiering Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9/8c, where it will debut out of Superman & Lois Season 2). Starring The Equalizer‘s Kaci Walfall, Naomi follows a...
imdb.com

Felicia Day Finally Reveals Why She Was Mia from Supernatural's Final Episodes

Fans did a double take when Felicia Day was Mia on the final episodes of Supernatural. Her fan favorite character Charlie was noticeably absent and, up until now, we didn't know why. ​But Day explains in an upcoming episode of the Sdr podcast that, while she was able to shoot episode 18, things took a dramatic turn when the pandemic began. She says during the show, "I read all the rest of the scripts, and they were so good. And the last script, before Covid changes had to happen, [included] a big ass party where everybody was in heaven and they were meeting Dean, including old school Charlie.​" The actress then reveals, "Unfortunately, I flew home the day before...
Primetimer

The Expanse's shortened final season feels like a prelude to a premature ending

"In the last few seasons, as the show has traded one all-encompassing threat for another, it’s never lost sight of the fact that all of these pieces of physical and psychological connective tissue are extremely vulnerable," says Steve Greene of the Amazon series. "When the enigmatic force of the protomolecule gave way to a bloodthirsty win-at-all-costs revolutionary, The Expanse kept the ability to paint its drama on a massive, cosmic canvas. That constant ability to live on either side of the granular-to-galactic spectrum makes Season 6 of The Expanse a curious object. For more than a year, it’s been the official line that this is the show’s last season on Prime Video. Shorter in length — six episodes as opposed to the 10, or even 13, of years past — the show’s then left to negotiate a tricky landing. There are four more novels’ worth of material left to consider, and they’re operating without a central cast member, written out at last season’s close." He adds: "Where The Expanse stalls in Season 6 is elsewhere. The show is no stranger to putting the pieces in place for a climactic showdown, but usually in a longer season those objectives have room to spread out and add to the overall momentum. Here, aside from locking in a few of the circumstances around that confrontation, it’s not hard to see the trajectory on which things are heading. On the way there, much of the Season 6 runtime is stuck in a kind of middle ground between the two areas where the show excels."
