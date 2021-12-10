ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Order: Svu Recap: Kathy Stabler's Murder Trial Begins

By Kimberly Roots
imdb.com
 6 days ago

It’s finally time for the man who ordered Kathy Stabler’s murder to go on trial, and this week’s Law &...

www.imdb.com

Peter Scanavino
