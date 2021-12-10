ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legacies Recap: Another Shadow From the Mikaelsons' Past Resurfaces

By Andy Swift
 6 days ago

Back in 2018, I “joked” that Elena Salvatore, M.D. should become the Vampire Diaries franchise’s next spinoff. And while I’m...

TVLine

CSI: Vegas Finale: Will Sara and Gil Return for Any Possible Season 2? And Was That [Spoiler] in Final Teaser?

The following contains spoilers from the CSI: Vegas season finale. This Wednesday in the CSI: Vegas season finale, Max’s team diligently worked with Sara and Gil to get the goods on Anson Wix and also find/save Hodges. After running into dead end after dead end, it was a smudge of counterfeit casino fragrance that led the CSIs to a beaten but breathing Hodges, whose testimony will put wily Wix behind bars on a variety of charges. While Max celebrated the big win by reclaiming her office at the lab, Sara and Gil opted for the thrill of a ride on his favorite...
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for NCIS and spinoffs revealed

Bad news, NCIS fans - it's been revealed that there is not going to be a holiday episode this year. The CBS show has made the somewhat unexpected decision not to feature a festive episode in its current season, and the same goes for spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i. The sad news was announced by TV Line earlier this week, and fans wasted no time in making their disappointment known. "WHAT?? #NCIS having no Christmas episode, but...that is my favourite! The Grinch moved in when Gibbs left?" one disgruntled fan wrote on Twitter.
TVLine

Dexter Recap: Angela Makes a Startling Discovery About [Spoiler] as a Face From the Past Returns to the Fold

If Dexter Morgan thought he had problems before, Sunday’s episode of Dexter: New Blood raised the stakes in some major ways. Not only did things take a rough turn with teen son Harrison — the boy OD-ed at a party! — but someone close to Dex learned the stone-cold truth behind his “Jim Lindsay” alias. Plus, an old face from the series proper made a surprise return, and Kurt Caldwell’s true villainy was more or less confirmed. It was a meaty episode, so let’s dive right into this recap of “Runaway.” While Dexter contemplates whether Harrison remembers his mother’s death, Deb fires...
TVLine

Was Sabrina's Riverdale Visit Too Brief? Did The Resident Evoke House? Did Survivor Duo Disappoint? And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Money Heist, Riverdale, CSI: Vegas and And Just Like That! 1 | Did you laugh out loud when Money Heist‘s Palermo and Helsinki used all of those precise medical terms to update the medics on the health status of the soldier and Helsinki? (Either those two attended medical school or they watched a lot of ER.) 2 | Who do we have to call for a full version of Harlem‘s Get Out: The Musical on Broad? 3 | How funny...
Lindsey Morgan
imdb.com

‘Succession’ Review: Episode 9 Upends Expectations in a Finale That Crowns a ‘Winner’ — Spoilers

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 9, “All the Bells Say.”]. Never has a ride in a luxury automobile across the Italian countryside at freaking sunset felt so agonizingly unending. Yet as the Roy siblings finally gathered to speak as honestly and directly as their abusive upbringing could allow, as they forged a bulletproof plan to wrest the company under their control, as they made a plan to “kill” their toxic father once and for all — you knew it was taking too long. Time is rarely the ally of those attempting a coup, and it, along with the well-seeded betrayal of one Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), proved to be their undoing once more.
imdb.com

Naomi Wonders If Superheroes Are in Fact Real in New Trailer for CW Series

Life gets really confusing for the titular Naomi once her powers begin to manifest, in the latest trailer for The CW’s upcoming superhero series (premiering Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 9/8c, where it will debut out of Superman & Lois Season 2). Starring The Equalizer‘s Kaci Walfall, Naomi follows a...
imdb.com

New Sweet Valley High Adaptation, From Gossip Girl EPs, Eyed at The CW

The CW may soon enroll at Sweet Valley High. The network is developing a new adaptation of the popular YA book series by Francine Pascal, with Gossip Girl‘s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage set to executive-produce, Deadline reports. More from TVLineRiverdale's 100th Episode Might Be Its Strangest Yet (And...
imdb.com

Felicia Day Finally Reveals Why She Was Mia from Supernatural's Final Episodes

Fans did a double take when Felicia Day was Mia on the final episodes of Supernatural. Her fan favorite character Charlie was noticeably absent and, up until now, we didn't know why. ​But Day explains in an upcoming episode of the Sdr podcast that, while she was able to shoot episode 18, things took a dramatic turn when the pandemic began. She says during the show, "I read all the rest of the scripts, and they were so good. And the last script, before Covid changes had to happen, [included] a big ass party where everybody was in heaven and they were meeting Dean, including old school Charlie.​" The actress then reveals, "Unfortunately, I flew home the day before...
#Legacies#Mikaelsons#Cw
Deadline

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Gets Trailer; Élodie Yung Talks Portraying Cambodian Immigrant With A Fighter’s Spirit In Fox Drama Series – TCA

When Élodie Yung signed on to The Cleaning Lady, she relished the opportunity to play a character of many layers—a Cambodian immigrant coming from the Philippines to America who meets “extreme situations” with remarkable resilience, and will do whatever it takes to protect her son. “My dad came from another country and had to make his own place in France, so I could very much relate to that. I was so glad I could be seen for the first time for really who I am as a whole person, with my origins, my background, and also just what I could bring...
imdb.com

‘Queens’ Creator Zahir McGhee on Brianna’s Fate After the Midseason Finale

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Queens Season 1, Episode 8 “God’s Plan.”] ABC’s Queens has been teasing a character getting shot all season long, and in the December 12 midseason finale, the show finally answers a lot of questions, leading to a big cliffhanger ending. The original drama centers on four women — Brianna (Eve), Naomi (Brandy), Jill (Naturi Naughton), and Valeria (Nadine Velazquez) — who stage a reunion of their popular hip-hop group from 20 years earlier. Now we know that it was their manager Eric (Taylor Sele) and Brianna who were shot, but while Eric turns out to be fine, Brianna is in critical condition. When the episode ends, she’s in surgery and we hear her flatline, but then at the last moment, we hear the beeps return on her heart monitor, indicating that she’s still alive. TV Insider spoke to Queens creator Zahir McGhee to discuss Brianna’s fate, the identity of the shooter — Jill.
imdb.com

Hawkeye Episode 5 Sets The Stage For The Echo Spin-Off

Spoilers ahead for "Hawkeye" episode 5, "Ronin." The fifth episode of the Marvel Studios series "Hawkeye" had loads of surprises in store for its characters, setting the next phase of the Marvel TV shows into motion. In the penultimate episode, viewers were finally given some answers about Yelena (Florence Pugh), and there were two major reveals about the series' villains. But it's Maya's (Alaqua Cox) arc that has me hooked, and this week's episode, "Ronin," pulled back the curtain a bit more about her past and potential future. While the "Echo" spin-off series is still in development, there are several key moments in the episode that share what...
TVLine

Dynasty Season 5 Trailer: It's a Blue Carrington Christmas Without Fallon

Don’t let the splashy Christmas decorations fool you — this is definitely not the most wonderful time of the year at Casa Carrington. In fact, Blake says those exact words in TVLine’s exclusive trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Dynasty, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere event on Monday, Dec. 20 (8/7c). And came you blame the guy? As you may recall, the CW sudser wrapped its fourth season with Fallon getting shot by her evil, husband-stealing assistant at a major event for Blake’s campaign. And just to make fans sweat it out a little longer, Fallon is nowhere to...
imdb.com

Queens Boss Lays Out Eve's Future With the Show, Talks Shooter Reveal

This post contains spoilers from Queens‘ fall finale. Please proceed accordingly. Knocking royalty off the throne is no small endeavor. But in Queens‘ fall finale Tuesday, one of the Artists Formerly Known as the Nasty Bitches went down for the count… and maybe worse?. More from TVLineRatings:...
TVLine

The Cleaning Lady: Fox Drama Adds HTGAWM's Liza Weil in Recurring Role

Liza Weil got away with murder plenty on ABC, but she’ll now be the one solving them over at Fox. TVLine has exclusively learned that Weil will recur on The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s upcoming drama centered on Thony (The Defenders‘ Elodie Yung), a whip-smart doctor who becomes a cleaner for the mob in order to pay for her ailing son’s medical treatment. Weil will play Katherine Russo, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Las Vegas FBI field office. Described as intelligent, stern and confident, Russo previously worked alongside Special Agent Garrett Miller (Rules of Engagement‘s Oliver Hudson) in the field before...
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Renewed for Season 2 — Which CSI Vet Might Return?

CSI: Vegas will continue to follow the evidence, having been renewed for a second season at CBS. Averaging nearly 7 million weekly viewers (with Live+7 DVR playback folded in), the CSI sequel series improved the audience for its Wednesday time slot by 60 percent. Further, the 83 percent DVR bump it enjoys is the largest of any new fall drama. As showrunner Jason Tracey told TVLine this month, “Fortunately, the network has been really supportive, really happy with the creative, and kind of delighted about the Live+7 [playback numbers], the hooks that this thing has into the audience.” TVLine readers, meanwhile, gave...
imdb.com

Daily Podcast: Hawkeye Episode 5 Spoiler Discussion

On the December 15, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Ben Pearson to have a spoiler-filled discussion about "Hawkeye" episode 5, which is entitled "Ronin." Opening Banter: Brad was away last week and is still not caught up. In The Spoiler...
