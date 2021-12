Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Virginia has signed onto a multistate agreement that aims to electrify all new large trucks and buses in the state by 2050. “We’ve heard from many of you — transportation businesses, major retailers, environmental and health advocates — how important it is to send the signal that Virginia is open for the business of clean transportation,” Northam said in a recorded message during a virtual workshop held by the Electrification Coalition, a nonprofit group that describes itself as promoting electric vehicles to reduce oil dependence.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO