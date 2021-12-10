Football: Numerous Fishermen, Gulls on all-league squad

Astoria senior Rocky Rub was one of four quarterbacks on the first team all-league squad. Gary Henley/The Astorian

League champion Banks swept most of the individual awards, while the Cowapa League football Coaches of the Year had Astoria ties.

Banks’s Cole Linehan — a former track coach at Astoria — shared Coach of the Year honors with Tillamook’s Kye Johnson, an Astoria graduate.

Astoria and Seaside both had numerous first team and second team selections. The first team included four of the league’s six starting quarterbacks, while the Gulls — for the third year in a row — had every starting linebacker named all-league.

Senior Charles White of Banks was selected as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Wyatt Hesselman of Banks was Kicker of the Year, and Astoria’s Colton McMaster was named Punter of the Year.

Cowapa All-League

Offensive Player of the Year: Charles White, Banks

Defensive Player of the Year: Charles White, Banks

Kicker of the Year: Wyatt Hesselman, Banks

Punter of the Year: Colton McMaster, Astoria

Coach of the Year: Cole Linehan, Banks; Kye Johnson, Tillamook

First Team Offense

WR: Marshall Allen, Sr., Tillamook

WR: Aaron Brown, Sr., Banks

WR: Sean LaChapelle, Sr., Milwaukie

WR: Colton McMaster, Sr., Astoria

C: Jared Landolt, Sr., Tillamook

G: Aiden Giles, Jr., Astoria

G: Izzy Jantes, So., Seaside

T: Jake Cooper, Sr., Milwaukie

T: Aiden Johnson, Sr., Tillamook

T: Michael Vereen, Sr., Banks

TE: Charles White, Sr., Banks

FB: Lawson Talamantez, Sr., Seaside

RB: Luke Cummings, Jr., Astoria

RB: Jamar Flippen, Sr., Banks

QB: Trent Buchler, Sr., Tillamook

QB: Cooper Gobel, Sr., Banks

QB: Kaden Harris, Jr., Milwaukie

QB: Rocky Rub, Sr., Astoria

K: Wyatt Hesselman, So., Banks

First Team Defense

DE: Jackson Farris, Fr., Valley Catholic

DE: Daevon Vereen, Jr., Banks

DE: Michael Vereen, Sr., Banks

DT: Matt Evans, So., Astoria

DT: Dillon Stein, Sr., Tillamook

LB: Zane Garvey, Sr., Milwaukie

LB: Noah Holub, So., Valley Catholic

LB: Andrew Ignotov, Sr., Milwaukie

LB: Aiden Johnson, Sr., Tillamook

LB: Tanner Kraushaar, Jr., Seaside

LB: Cooper Rogien, Sr., Seaside

LB: Lawson Talamantez, Sr., Seaside

LB: Charles White, Sr., Banks

LB: Gilbert Whitlatch, Jr., Tillamook

CB: Jack Lyda, Jr., Banks

CB: Brody Thompson, Sr., Milwaukie

SS: Niko Boudreau, Jr., Astoria

SS: Tyler Moncrief, Jr., Tillamook

FS: Jamar Flippen, Sr., Banks

FS: Jarred White, Sr., Seaside

P: Colton McMaster, Sr., Astoria

Second Team Offense

WR: Tanner Hoskins, So., Tillamook

WR: Zeyon Hurliman, Jr., Tillamook

WR: Henry McCarthy, Jr., Valley Catholic

OL: Antonio Aguilar, Fr., Milwaukie

OL: Sam Diaz, Jr., Tillamook

OL: Gus Hendrickson, Sr., Valley Catholic

Second Team Defense

DL: Will Hofmann, So., Astoria

DL: Sven Johnson, Jr., Astoria

NT: Luke Bigsby, Fr., Banks

LB: Logan Kind, Jr., Banks

CB: Kaleb Bartel, Sr., Seaside

CB: Everest Sibony, Sr., Seaside

SS: Christian Lyda, Jr., Banks

FS: Gavin Smith, Jr., Milwaukie