ST. PAUL – Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) honored four of its members for their service to agriculture and Farmers Union during their annual banquet, November 20. Hitterdal, Minn., farmer Larry Jacobson received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his service as a Clay County officer and as a delegate to the state and national convention along with his commitment to serving on the MFU Executive Committee. The award also recognizes the many hours he has spent representing Minnesota Farmers Union at events in northwestern Minnesota.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO