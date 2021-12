In 2021, Costco customers reported numerous product shortages that, at times, called to mind the terrible first days of the pandemic in 2020. Just when people thought things might just return to normal, what with vaccines rolling out nationwide and people venturing out into the world again, things took another turn. And then another. And another. The first proverbial monkey wrench thrown into the national (and global) recovery from the pandemic was the virulent Delta variant, which saw a reversal of trends and sent COVID infection rates soaring again.

