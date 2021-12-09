ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's COVID measures tank with voters as Senate joins courts in rejecting vaccine mandates

By Casey Harper
 6 days ago
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates have been rejected time and again in the federal court system, leaving limited chances for their survival. The U.S. Senate joined the courts Wednesday night, with two Democrats joining all 50 Republicans in saying no to the private sector...

