Labor Issues

New 4-year agreement ratified

By Kaiser Permanente, Alliance of Health Care Unions
 6 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 50,000 health care workers have overwhelmingly voted to ratify a 4-year contract with Kaiser Permanente that will help to ensure it remains a great place to work and receive care. The employees are represented by 22 local unions that are part of the...

Workers at Spreckels Sugar Ratify New 3-Year Deal

BRAWLEY — Unionized workers at Spreckels Sugar Co. in Brawley have voted overwhelmingly to approve a new three-year contract. In this deal, the workers, represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135, received their largest wage and benefits increase in recent memory, according to a UFCW press release.
Kaiser Permanente workers ratify contract agreement after narrowly avoiding strike

More than 50,000 union workers for Kaiser Permanente have voted to ratify a four-year contract after months of contentious negotiations and narrowly averting a major strike. The deal, which secures across-the-board wage increases through 2025 and new safe staffing language, will affect employees in 22 unions that fall under the umbrella of the Alliance of Health Care Unions. AHCU took the lead on bargaining.
9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
Vaccination is not an individual choice, Louisiana doctor says

Part of the misinformation swirling around the COVID-19 pandemic is the notion that vaccination is or should be an individual choice, but the truth is that vaccination is a community choice, according to Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Speaking as the featured guest at Monday’s […] The post Vaccination is not an individual choice, Louisiana doctor says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CDC Chief Just Issued This "Critical" COVID Warning

CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky said today that Omicron cases were rising substantially in America, even as Delta remains the most prevalent coronavirus variant. "During the week that ended on Saturday, Omicron accounted for 2.9 percent of cases across the country, up from 0.4 percent in the previous week, according to agency projections released on Tuesday," reports the Times. "In the region comprising New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the percentage of Omicron infections had already reached 13.1 percent." What should you be concerned about, and how can you help prevent an Omicron infection? Read on for five live-saving pieces of advice from Walensky—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Louisiana to Require the COVID Vaccine for Students

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state government plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine a required immunization for students 16 and older in the state’s public school system. “I just think it’s really, really important to embrace the science and really it’s also important to not engage in misinformation,”...
Tarrant County Returns to ‘High' COVID-19 Spread Level

As Tarrant County health leaders report an uptick in COVID-19 activity, they continue to monitor data as the holidays approach. This week, Tarrant County Public Health raised the level of COVID-19 community spread back to “high." It was lowered to “substantial” in November. “That is based on...
Most states in New England have detected omicron. What's happening in Vermont?

A new variant of the COVID-19 virus, omicron, has been detected in all the states surrounding Vermont, but has not been reported in the Green Mountain State as of Dec. 14. On Monday, Burlington announced that omicron was not detected in samples from Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 through the city's wastewater treatment program — a method that the city has used to detect various strains of COVID-19 before people begin to show symptoms. The virus can be detected in people's stool about five to seven days before a person might get tested.
This is the City in Vermont With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Many Seniors on Medicare Falling Into Medical Debt

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- "Medicare For All" gets tossed around a lot by advocates of universal health coverage, but a new study finds that today's Medicare is far from free for seniors and people with disabilities. Instead, a large number of beneficiaries are sliding into medical debt...
AFSCME Local 619 Ratifies New Contract with Major Wins

Six months ago, AFSCME Local 619 in the City of Cerritos began negotiating a new union contract. As many local unions have experienced, negotiating during the COVID-19 pandemic has been even more difficult than before. However, this time, negotiations were different than they have been before, and the Local 619 bargaining team was able to negotiate a new contract with major wins.
Sparrow nurses and health care professionals ratify new contract

Sparrow Hospital nurses and healthcare professionals overwhelmingly voted to ratify their new 3-year contract. The agreement will go into effect immediately. PECSH-MNA represents approximately 2,200 caregivers at Sparrow Hospital across 53 different classifications including nurses, pharmacists, and laboratory scientists. “We are so proud of what we have accomplished for our...
