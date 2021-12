“I would say we’ve remained friends,” Theroux told Esquire in April 2021. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.” He added that one of the things he likes most about Aniston is her ability to crack him up. “She makes me laugh very, very hard,” he said. “She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO