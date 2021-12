Organic Garage’s Future of Butter is all-natural and plant-based, and it promises to please all customers, regardless of their dietary preferences. The rich and cultured alternative to butter underwent months of testing to ensure that it could support restaurant and foodservice applications, and consumers will appreciate being able to add depth to their dishes in new ways. Now available at selected retailers in Ontario, including all Organic Garage stores, the Future of Butter can be used to sauté, bake and much more.

