Tremor Technologies, an online reinsurance pricing and placing platform, has announced the launch of Tremor Fetch, its latest major feature release. Fetch allows reinsurers to authorize following capacity and automatically receive their line at the cedent’s chosen clearing price, subject to their constraints. Reinsurers using Fetch can note their minimum price, as well as the maximum share they would be willing to receive. Along with a suite of authorization subjectives, Tremor offers almost 120 participating reinsurers precise capacity authorization capabilities in a secure online environment.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO