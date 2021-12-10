Historian reveals ‘secret history’ of Christmas carols

Join us at Cite' des Arts this holiday season for your new family holiday tradition, AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS CAROL, an adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved yuletide story set in contemporary south Louisiana. The story follows the transformation of Etta Scrooge from a disconnected, manipulative profiteer to an empathetic, active participant in the world. Fueled by the magic of Christmas, Etta Scrooge is visited by ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future who teach the valuable lesson that it is never too late to give and accept love. One way of showing love is to accept responsibility. This twist on the classic Dickens' tale will appeal to all with its spirit of fun, forgiveness, and generosity.
