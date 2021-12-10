ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Historian reveals ‘secret history’ of Christmas carols

Sonoma Index Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season, Vintage House has a question: Have you ever wondered about the back-stories and surprising hidden meanings in all those holidays songs that you love to hate?. All will be revealed at the Dec. 16 talk, “The Secret...

www.sonomanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
stljewishlight.org

The secret Jewish history of John Lennon

“This story was originally published on December 8, by the Forward. Sign up here to get the latest stories from the Forward delivered to you each morning.”. Had he not been gunned down on Dec. 8, 1980 by a deranged “fan” lying in wait for him outside of his Upper West Side residence in Manhattan, John Lennon may well have been a well-preserved 81 years old right now, still happily married to Yoko Ono and living in the Dakota. The ostensible founder and leader of the Beatles, the most beloved critically and commercially successful band of the rock era, Lennon left behind a complicated legacy befitting his complicated, mercurial and at times tormented personality.
MUSIC
Free Lance-Star

A Christmas carol comeback for local singers

Area choirs are returning to the holiday stage and are eagerly awaiting the chance to sing for people. The Stafford Regional Choral Society will return after 18 months of silence to present “Home for Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, at 1201 Courthouse Road in Stafford.
STAFFORD, VA
kadn.com

"An Acadiana Christmas Carol" Takes The Stage

Join us at Cite' des Arts this holiday season for your new family holiday tradition, AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS CAROL, an adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved yuletide story set in contemporary south Louisiana. The story follows the transformation of Etta Scrooge from a disconnected, manipulative profiteer to an empathetic, active participant in the world. Fueled by the magic of Christmas, Etta Scrooge is visited by ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future who teach the valuable lesson that it is never too late to give and accept love. One way of showing love is to accept responsibility. This twist on the classic Dickens' tale will appeal to all with its spirit of fun, forgiveness, and generosity.
LAFAYETTE, LA
newbritainindependent.com

Youth Theater To Perform “A Christmas Carol”

No Boundaries Youth Theater (NBYT) is to perform an original adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol”. “Join our talented young cast for a new adaptation of the Dickens Classic!” the Youth Theater organization says. “All your favorite characters are here!” NBYT says, “Scrooge, Tiny Tim, the Cratchits, and...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The Secret History#Art#Vintage House#Ebenezer
aroundptown.com

“A Christmas Carol” In Morrison Friday

The Morrison Music Theater Association will present “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” on Friday, December 3rd at the Morrison Tech auditorium at 7 PM. Admission is free, although donations will be accepted and appreciated. The family production will be a radio adaptation of the original movie. Old time...
MORRISON, IL
bctv.org

PrimaryStages Productions Presents: A Christmas Carol

Groovemasters, Uptown Band teaming up for “The Alisa B. Memorial Funkfest”. Based on the work of Charles Dickens and reimagined and directed by Jody Reppert. A Christmas Carol at the Yocum Institute Schumo Theater opens Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 3:00 pm. This classic tale of humor, kindness and the...
PERFORMING ARTS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

A Christmas Carol is back at The Pabst Theatre

Music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the Pabst Theatre for A Christmas Carol. Brian is with the cast getting a sample of the sounds you’ll hear at this Milwaukee holiday tradition. About A Christmas Carol (website) Make up for lost time with family and friends...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Hoosier Shakes presents 'A Christmas Carol'

Hoosier Shakes’ performances of “A Christmas Carol” open tonight at the Sender Building and run for the next three weekends. Director Denis Henry invites the community to experience the telling of a classic tale with a Shakespearean twist.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Community Life Presents ‘A Christmas Carol’ ‪‬

Community Life Church welcomes the community to performances of “A Christmas Carol,” a beautiful adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas tale. It is adapted and directed by Carter Thomas. Thomas, a Crescenta Valley High School alumni and Broadway national touring actor turned director, is eager to bring professional, live theater...
GLENDALE, CA
mageenews.com

A Christmas Carol at Thalia Mara Hall

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. TICKETS: $20-$60 at balletmagnificat.com/scrooge or 601-977-1001. Jackson, MS – October 13, 2021 – Internationally acclaimed Ballet Magnificat! will present “A Christmas...
PERFORMING ARTS
Kilgore News Herald

Schroer: Christmas carol conundrums

I love Christmas carols. Last night, as I put up our Christmas tree, Bing Crosby and I performed our annual concert of duets to such classic carols as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells” and of course, “White Christmas.”. I’ve been singing Christmas carols since I was...
RELIGION
countylinemagazine.com

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Revisit the story of Ebenezer Scrooge in this performance of the Dickens’ classic, “A Christmas Carol.” The tale of Scrooge’s revelations as he encounters the ghosts of his life inspires with hope, joy, and redemption.
ENTERTAINMENT
berkshirefinearts.com

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol

It seems that no matter how many times we experience A Christmas Carol, we do not grow tired of this evergreen tale. That is not surprising. After all, Charles Dickens’ beloved tale is a classic. And with classics, you are likely to uncover new themes, messages, meanings, and motifs each time you view or read them.
ENTERTAINMENT
Sonoma Index Tribune

A trinity of music, movies and popcorn

A live musical performance by a band is often punctuated effectively by a stirring rendition of an a capella song. Ever since humans first played and sang songs, it has occasionally been done without instrumental accompaniment, or “a capella.” The term comes from Italian, loosely translated to “in the style of the chapel.” This refers, of course, to the long-held tradition in all world’s religions of having music and song be part of the ceremony held in the place of worship.
RELIGION
L'Observateur

Quinn Minute – Christmas Carol

One of my favorite stories is “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. How many other tales feature a miser, four ghosts, tombstones, and a goose?. Actually, before I read this story, I thought it was about somebody named Carol. See, I once had a girlfriend I called Christmas Carol, because we broke up every December.
RELIGION
hornfm.com

Bucky & Erin Christmas Carol Contest

The annual B&E Christmas Caroling contest is underway! Submit your diddy to ehogan@hornfm.com and you could be in the running to win a gift card and lyrical praise from your friends and family. 1st Place – $200 Gift Card Vince Young Steakhouse.
LIFESTYLE
uiargonaut.com

“A Christmas Carol” is the perfect holiday escape

Beginning this Friday, Dec. 3, the University of Idaho Theater department will put on. “A Christmas Carol”, a free theater performance for all students to attend and enjoy. This show will play this weekend December 3 – 5 with matinee performances Dec. 11 and 12 at varying times. Since this show is free for all students to attend, it’s the perfect opportunity to watch the hard work of the theater department come to fruition and take a festive break from the stress of the end of the semester.
MOSCOW, ID
27east.com

‘A Christmas Carol’ In Greenport

Husband and wife theater professionals and North Fork residents Vanessa Leuck and Ethan Popp, founders of Broadway on the North Fork, are bringing their sold-out, one-man immersive adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol” back to Greenport’s First and South Bar & Restaurant this holiday season. The three-hour immersive dinner theater experience is an all-new telling of a holiday favorite and runs December 13 to 23.
GREENPORT, NY
Sonoma Index Tribune

‘Christmas Vacation’ screens at Sebastiani Theatre

The whole family will enjoy some holiday merriment with tons of laughter at the historic Sebastiani Theater’s Dec. 13 showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”. The 1989 comedy film is the third installment in National Lampoon magazine's “Vacation” film series. “Christmas Vacation” was written by John Hughes,...
MOVIES
River Reporter

‘A Christmas Carol’ in a radio broadcast and more

What's going on in arts, leisure and the community December 16 to 22. If you are logging in to our new site for the first time, we need to reset your password. Please click the link, under "Need an account?" for print subscribers. Or click here.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy