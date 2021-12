There’s more to preparing for the slopes than getting in shape. Physical fitness has a lot to do with your ability to enjoy ski season. But your mental fitness is just as important. Hitting the slopes after recovering from an injury or simply pushing yourself beyond your comfort zone in challenging terrain can create plenty of barriers to a fun day in the snow. As you tune up your gear and work on your cardio for the season ahead, consider your mental preparation as well. It will help you avoid getting stuck in your head when it comes to having fun on the mountain.

