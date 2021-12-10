ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The real threat to Roe v. Wade is science

By Trent Clark
Idaho State Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s nothing short of pure magic! Strands of sugars, proteins and nucleotides become a master electrician, a high school literature teacher or a cherished best friend. This miracle happens 300,000 times every day. Human embryonic development is the science behind the magic. It starts with two “half-persons,” seeming...

Amy Metzler
4d ago

The abundance of life on earth suggests that a developing embryo is not a miracle. Simply because the human mind doesnt know or understand the process of life does not mean it is a miracle. A miracle would be if men were to make an environment that is favorable for human life on this planet.

