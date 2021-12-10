ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Video: Desiigner “Letter To Ye”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesiigner addresses Kanye West on his new record “Letter To Ye”. On the mellow track, the Brooklyn...

rapradar.com

