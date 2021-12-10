Video: Desiigner “Letter To Ye”

Last night, Kanye West’s benefit concert was on and popping benefiting Larry Hoover. He made sure to get the vibes going with the performances of some of his biggest hits like Touch The Sky, All Of The Lights, and Stronger. But it was his performance of Runaway that caught the attention of everyone. I’m sure his hope was to get the attention of his wife. Towards the end of the ballet, Kanye sang “I need you to run back to me, specifically Kimberly.” Immediately, twitter erupted with admiration for Kanye’s need to keep his family together.

