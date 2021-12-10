Thinking of the Animals

The Symphony Animal Foundation Has Some Unusual Fundraising Tactics. Laraine Russo Harper is just your typical animal lover: she has eight dogs and a miniature horse, all of which were rescues. Her small town of Pahrump, NV, had lots of animals roaming through the desert plains, and while it was great to allow her animals to roam freely with plenty of room, it also broke her heart to see so many people abandon pets and farm animals in the desert once they could no longer take care of them. With only a small animal shelter in town, there just simply weren’t enough resources to extend a home to every abandoned animal. The stray dogs and cats had a small chance of finding a home at the shelter, but other abandoned animals were turned away. “There are a lot of different breed rescues. But there is no rescue where you can take an animal that is abandoned or people can’t hang onto them for whatever reason,” Harper said.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 13 DAYS AGO