ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

No. 6 Arizona women beat North Dakota State 59-47

By BRIAN J. PEDERSEN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dIzcxoY00

Arizona went nearly two weeks between games, and the rust was evident for a good portion of its return to the court.

The sixth-ranked Wildcats got a season-high 16 points from Shaina Pellington, 13 apiece from Ariyah Copeland and Cate Reese, and overcame the loss of starting forward Lauren Ware to an injury to beat North Dakota State 59-47 on Thursday night.

Arizona is 8-0 for the fifth time in school history and second time in three seasons but looked like a team playing its first game in 12 days. The Wildcats shot 34.9%, their worst rate in six games, and were 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

“Not the prettiest win, but a win’s a win at this time of year,” coach Adia Barnes said. “I’m just happy we won.”

Pellington added four rebounds, three assists and four of Arizona’s 16 steals, while Copeland and Reese combined for 24 shots to make up for Ware’s absence.

Ware, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who was averaging 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, crumpled to the floor under Arizona’s basket 33 seconds into the game, clutching her right knee and screaming in pain. She was helped off the court and into the locker room, returning to the bench just before halftime on crutches, her right leg wrapped and in a brace.

Barnes said Ware dislocated the knee but medical staff was able to pop it back into place. An MRI is scheduled for Friday and Ware is expected to miss a week or two.

“I’m just so happy it’s nothing bad,” Barnes said.

Ware missed her senior year of high school after suffering a torn ACL in her left knee.

Copeland and Reece helped Arizona dominate NDSU (4-6) in the paint, outscoring it 34-12, and converted 25 Bison turnovers into 27 points.

Heaven Hamling scored 14 points for the Bison, who shot 35.4%.

The Bison went on a 9-0 run to open the fourth quarter as Reneya Hopkins made two free throws to cut the deficit to 47-42 with 6:46 left. Arizona scored the next six, including back-to-back baskets by Pellington off steals to extend the lead to 11.

“We just tried to keep our composure just as best as we could,” Pellington said. “We just went back to what we know how to do.”

Arizona led 31-21 at halftime and back-to-back transition layups by Reese extended the Wildcats’ advantage to 40-26 with 4:16 left in the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

North Dakota State: The Bison were picked to finish third in the Summit League, their highest preseason ranking since 2009-10. They’re seeking their first NCAA Tournament appearance since moving up to Division I in 2007.

Arizona: The Wildcats are now in a stretch of four games in 11 days before jumping into the Pac-12 schedule. Before league play begins they will have competed in South Dakota, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

North Dakota State: Continues a two-game trip with a visit to Wyoming on Sunday.

Arizona: Hosts New Mexico on Sunday, its last home game of 2021.

———

More AP women’s college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Basketball
Tomahawk Nation

Rodney Hill signs with Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles have added the signature of running back Rodney Hill. Hill committed to FSU in April after flipping from the Virginia Cavaliers:. High School: Bulloch Academy (Statesboro, GA) Position: Running Back, athlete. Expected Early Enrollee: Yes. Composite ranking: 421st nationally (high 3-star). 26th ranked athlete. 44th in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adia Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Mri#Acl#Ndsu#Bison
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dillard star Nyjalik Kelly signs with the Miami Hurricanes over Florida, FSU, Georgia

New Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal picked up his first major South Florida addition Wednesday. Dillard four-star defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly announced that he will sign with the Hurricanes at a signing ceremony at his school on the first day of the Early Signing Period. Kelly said Cristobal was the biggest reason he chose Miami over the other schools courting him, which included ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
rocketcitynow.com

Four-star guard Loyal McQueen Transfers to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama women's basketball program inked a dynamic and up-tempo guard in Loyal McQueen, a sophomore transfer from Georgia Tech, head coach Kristy Curry announced Friday. McQueen, of Florence, S.C., will enroll in January and she will be eligible to play in fall of 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC News

Georgia Southern Eagles crush Carver Cougars 133-15 for second-largest win margin in D-I women's basketball history

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Georgia Southern beat Carver College 133-15 on Monday, the second-largest margin of victory in women's Division I history. The margin of 118 points trails the record of 129 set by Savannah State when it beat Wesleyan (Georgia) 155-26 on Nov. 6, 2018. The women's record for a game involving two Division I teams is 108 points, set by Baylor when it beat Winthrop 140-32 on Dec. 15, 2016.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt reaches into Louisiana to land elite safety recruit

The Vanderbilt Commodores received a big commitment from safety Jadais Richard from West Monroe High School in Louisiana. Richard, who was committed to TCU at one point, decided to decommit once former Horn Frogs head coach Gary Patterson left Fort Worth. The 3-star safety also had offers from Louisville, Baylor,...
LOUISIANA STATE
dukebasketballreport.com

Kara Lawson On How To Compete With #1 South Carolina

“We’re going to play our concepts. We’ve going to try to do what we do and I’m sure they’ll try to do what they do and that’s usually what happens in most games and somebody does what they do better than the other team and that team usually wins.”
BASKETBALL
ABC News

ABC News

476K+
Followers
121K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy