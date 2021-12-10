ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer’s lightning round: Stay long Royalty Pharma

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyalty Pharma: “I can’t believe, sir, how low this stock is. … This company is doing so well. I really don’t know what to say. It is doing incredibly well. They ought to be able to raise the dividend, but they own stakes in a lot...

NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Prefer Crypto Over Gold as a Hedge

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Academy Sports and Outdoors: "I think this stock is really cheap. Now, I am a hunter. I am not as biased as a lot other people. I think it's a cheap stock, and it should be bought."
STOCKS
NBC Miami

Cramer's Lightning Round: Invest in Morgan Stanley Over Robinhood Markets

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. IonQ: "That's the problem. Everybody wants quantum computer. I went out there with Nvidia looking for quantum computer. We own Honeywell for ... the charitable trust. Here's the problem: There is no play on quantum computer right now. None, including that one. There's no play. There's just hype. We don't want hype."
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching Monday, including why being long is about to get tougher

Goldman's equity strategist Kostin notes AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL account for 51% of the returns since April... historically periods of sharply declining market breadth are followed by weak returns and deeper than avg drawdowns, Goldman says...this time? trillions coming in....could persist—both equity and fixed income appear to pricing in tightens, Goldman says... They recommend owning high growth, high margin stocks.
STOCKS
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

Cramer Says He Plans to Own Costco for the Long Term. Here's Why

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday he intends to own Costco for the long term. The "Mad Money" host cited the wholesale retailer's pricing power as the key reason. "They could snap their fingers and become more profitable practically overnight. That makes Costco a member of a very small club," he said.
ECONOMY
NBC Philadelphia

Cramer's Lightning Round: Vir and GlaxoSmithKline ‘May Have Something' That Could Fight Omicron

“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell on Vir Biotechnology, Enbridge, On Semiconductor and Robinhood. Vir Biotechnology (VIR): "[George Scangos] runs that company. And I have to tell you he's part of a GlaxoSmithKline [alliance]. And I spend a lot of time talking to GlaxoSmithKline. They may have something that could be very, very good against omicron. It's very early, very early. But I like it. I think you should own the stock."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Buy Canadian Pacific if you believe in economic recovery

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carnival Corp.: "No, too early, too early. The one is Norwegian. That's the one that's got the best balance sheet, and the best situation, then maybe we can go down to Carnival later."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Is Trimming Walmart To Buy This Petroleum Stock

Jim Cramer is making moves in his Charitable Trust portfolio. He announced Tuesday that he is trimming his Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) position in order to add to Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX). "While we applaud management’s commitment to everyday low prices and unwillingness to pass inflation onto its loyal customers, the pressure...
STOCKS
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
STOCKS
Stocks
Economy
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Begins

CrowdStrike provides endpoint security, protecting businesses from data breaches. Unity Software's 3D content engine is critical for visualizing the metaverse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS

