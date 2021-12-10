ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: 'West Side Story' had me asking one question over and over: Why?

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WEST SIDE — Just in time for the holidays, Steven Spielberg is releasing his remake of the holiday classic, "West Side Story." Wait, is the musical about doomed lovers, racism and class inequality a holiday movie? Not at all, but it's primed and ready for a Christmas...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecut.com

West Side Story Can’t Be Saved

My first exposure to West Side Story left the taste of ashes in my mouth. I was 22 and had recently become one of the thousands of young people leaving Puerto Rico as part of the island’s “brain drain” before its debt crisis became fully known. My Australian grad-school adviser casually mentioned that my reporting about home had made her think of the song “America.” After our meeting, I dutifully looked up a clip from the 1961 film (adapted from the 1957 stage musical), curious about what she meant. That afternoon in the school newsroom, where I was the only Puerto Rican, I encountered Rita Moreno — the only Boricua in the film, drenched in paint to make her skin look browner. “Puerto Rico / My heart’s devotion,” she spits out with a fake smile before revealing her scorn: “Let it sink back in the ocean.”
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Banned Over Transgender Character

Just days from its release, Steven Spielberg’s incredible West Side Story has been banned from theaters in several countries in the Gulf region. According to reports, Disney refused to remove the transgender character “Anybodys”. Regional censors objected and have now blocked the film’s release on December 9. As of this...
MOVIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Rita Moreno, 89, looks youthful with blonde curls as she attends the premiere of the new West Side Story... 60 years after starring in the original

Rita Moreno made a stunning appearance at the premiere of the new West Side Story movie nearly 60 years after appearing in the original film. The 89-year-old Moreno made a splash at the premiere of the iconic musical at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday where she rubbed shoulders with some of the film's new stars.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Steven Spielberg
Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

West Side Story Doesn't Have A Perfect Rating, But The Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Still Impressive

With 2021 just weeks away from ending, one of the biggest movies left to arrive this year is Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story. The musical was previously adapted into a movie starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer back in 1961 that won 10 Academy Awards and is considered a classic. But going off the early reviews for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, it’s doing incredibly well for itself too, as evidenced by its Rotten Tomatoes score.
MOVIES
classicfm.com

Does everyone do their own singing in Spielberg’s West Side Story remake?

In the original 1961 West Side Story, some major characters were dubbed by professional singers, but what about in the new remake?. Natalie Wood was the actress who starred in the 1961 film production of West Side Story, however, her vocals were dubbed over by ghost-singer, Marni Nixon. Ghost singers...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Over And Over#Romeo And Juliet#West Side Story
Reuters

'West Side Story' Falls Flat at Box Office With Disappointing $10 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Audiences didn’t open their wallets to see the infamous rivalry between the Sharks and the Jets play out on the big screen. “West Side Story,” Steven Spielberg’s remake of the classic musical, fell flat in its box office debut, collecting a paltry $10.5 million from 2,820 theaters. That’s cause for concern because Disney and 20th Century Studios spent $100 million to revive the Shakespearean love story for modern times and stand to lose millions, unless “West Side Story” endures at the box office through the holidays and Oscar season.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Is ‘West Side Story’ on Disney+? Here’s How to Watch Spielberg’s Musical Remake Online

Tonight, tonight, the critically-acclaimed musical update of West Side Story is finally hitting the silver screen, and will be sure to dance onto Disney+ soon enough. After being delayed for nearly a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, West Side Story arrived in theaters on December 10th. Buy:West Side Story TicketsatFandango Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story touts all-star Broadway veterans like screenwriter Tony Kushner, choreographer Justin Peck and composer Jeanine Tesori, as well as Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who re-recorded the film’s legendary Leonard Bernstein score. The musical drama is actually the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical, with...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

West Side Story: Rita Moreno nearly quit original film over lyrics calling Puerto Rico an ‘ugly island’

Rita Moreno has admitted that she almost quit the original West Side Story film after being asked to sing offensive lyrics about Puerto Rico.The 89-year-old starred in the 1961 film as Anita, for which she won an Academy Award, and now has a role in Steven Spielberg’s film version.Appearing on ABC News special Something’s Coming: West Side Story, Moreno admitted that she originally butted up against the original lyrics to “America”, in which she and Bernardo (George Chakiris) argue about whether the US or her native Puerto Rico is better.“One day before we actually started rehearsals, I looked at...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Rita Moreno Almost Quit The Original ‘West Side Story’ Due To ‘Offensive’ Lyrics

Apparently almost quit the original 1961 West Side Story film due to some offensive lyrics in one of the songs. There are some lyrics that called Puerto Rico an ‘ugly’ island with ‘tropic diseases’ and she wasn’t having it. It was during ABC News’ 20/20 special Something’s Coming: West Side Story that she revealed this surprising fact, and her character was supposed to sing those lyrics!
MOVIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Disney Makes Changes to ‘Snow White’ After Facing Backlash

Disney is expected to make some major changes to its oldest princess. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) was one of the first major motion films produced by Walt Disney Pictures, and its popularity is still high today. After 85 years, the film is getting a live-action remake, but we shouldn’t expect the plot to be the same.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

West Side Story Fails To Cause a Box Office Rumble

“Could be, who knows?” That’s what we’ll forever say (or sing) when asked how much the anxiety over COVID-19’s omicron variant played into the disappointing box office returns for Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of West Side Story. The movie got a ton of press (some...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Year in review: The 21 worst movies of 2021

Thunder: it makes loud noises without needing to be seen. I can't think of a better way to describe Thunder Force, the loud and obnoxious superhero movie starring Melissa McCarthy. 2 of 21. The Starling (2021) Tough year for Melissa McCarthy. She not only bumbled her way through the not-so-super...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy