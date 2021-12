While Halo Infinite might not be the best looking game available right now, it does have some stunning scenery to take in. Taking advantage of the power of Xbox Series X/S consoles, Halo Infinite has detailed textures, convincing lighting, and some very nice special effects. It’s the outdoor environments that really impress, however, or should we say, environment, now that the series has gone semi-open world. In any case, some of the sights on offer will have you rushing to open the game’s photo mode to take a quick picture.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO