ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US Dollar Index tracks tepid yields above 96.00 ahead of US Inflation

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Dollar Index (DXY) pokes intraday low of 96.20, consolidating the previous day’s heavy gains during early Friday. However, the greenback gauge marks dismal moves on a daily basis, down 0.02% at the latest, as market players turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data. DXY jumped...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

USD/CAD hits 1.29 as the US dollar climbs ahead of the FOMC decision

The US dollar is strengthening ahead of the FOMC decision despite today's softer US retail sales report. The rally reflects bets that the Federal Reserve will be hawkish by tapering at a quicker pace and potentially signaling a willingness to hike rates sooner. At the same time, the loonie is...
CURRENCIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF bulls taking over as US dollar firms ahead of central bank meetings

USD/CHF bears face a tough time ahead in light of covid-19. Super Thursday will be an important day for CHF. USD/CHF is trading higher by some 0.16% at the time of writing and between a low of 0.9188 and a high of 0.9244. The price action is in favour of the bulls as we head towards the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

DXY: Dollar ahead of Fed meeting

Today the Fed meeting begins, which will end on Wednesday with the publication (at 19:00 GMT) of the decision on interest rates. Based on the results of a two-day meeting of the Committee on Open Market Operations, the Fed is expected to double the pace of its stimulus rollback, cutting the volume of purchases by $ 30 billion monthly (previously the bank announced a decrease in purchases by $ 15 billion monthly), with the postponement of the completion date of this program to March since the summer of 2022. Many economists expect two rate hikes next year, while market participants expect three hikes. "The economy is in very good shape, inflationary pressures are high, so, in my opinion, it is advisable to consider postponing the curtailment of asset purchases, which we actually announced at the November meeting, for a few months earlier," said Fed Chairman Powell last month. According to him, the rise in inflation is no longer temporary, while the situation in the American labor market also continues to improve.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy the US dollar index (DXY) ahead of Fed decision?

The US dollar index (DXY) has been in a bullish trend lately. Focus shifts to the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The index could pull back after a hawkish Fed. The US dollar index (DXY) tilted upwards on Wednesday morning ahead of the latest US retail sales data and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The index is trading at $96.50, which is slightly below the key resistance at $97.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Us Federal Reserve#Treasury Department#Dxy#Fed#Omicron#Us#The Us Treasury#The Us Federal Reserve#Morgan Stanley#Sino American
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index steady at 96.37 inside the ascending-triangle that targets 98.00

The US Dollar Index pares Friday’s losses, up 0.39%. The US 10-year Treasury yield plunges to 1.414%, but the greenback rises. DXY Technical outlook: Has an upward bias, threatening of breaking above the ascending triangle, which targets 98.00. The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, which measures the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Producer Price Index

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones dropped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO), Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC). The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD sellers attack 0.7100 as Omicron fears escalate, yields stay pressured

AUD/USD remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day, refreshes weekly low at the latest. Australia’s most populous state NSW report 50% jump in virus cases, UK reports the first Omicron-linked death. Australia’s NAB sentiment numbers came in mixed for November. Indecision over Fed’s next moves,...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY sellers attack 96.00 support as Fed week begins

DXY stays below 100-SMA, eyes monthly support line for further declines. Sluggish Momentum, multiple supports to the south challenge bears. Bulls need to cross 13-day-old hurdle for fresh entry. Fed is expected to announce faster tapering but Omicron challenges hawks. Despite the day-start uptick, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
DailyFx

US Dollar (DXY) Remains Supported Ahead of Significant FOMC Meeting

Fed set to announce $30 billion bond tapering on Wednesday. Dot plot will reveal board members’ views on interest rates. The latest FOMC meeting – December 14/15 – is expected to show the Federal Reserve reducing its bond-buying program by $30 billion a month, from a current $15 billion reduction, as the US central bank continues to tighten monetary policy in the face of runaway domestic inflation. Last Friday’s inflation report showed headline inflation in the US running at an annual rate of 6.8%, a near 40-year high, driven by a large increase in food, fuel, car, and housing prices. This week’s Fed meeting will also see the publication of the latest Summary of Economic Projections including the latest dot plot, a visualization of the central banks’ view on the path of US interest rates. With two 0.25% rate hikes already priced in the market, signs of a third hike could bolster the US dollar further.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Options market turns cautious ahead of Fed v/s ECB battle

One-month risk reversal (RR) for the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, drops for the first time in the last three days as per the latest options market data on Reuters. The downbeat signals join the market’s anxiety ahead of the key monetary policy meetings by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE

Market mood recovered this past week around the world. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gained 3.82% and 3.65% respectively. Across the Atlantic, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 climbed 2.95% and 2.62% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.89% while Australia’s ASX 200 jumped 4.05%. Volatility was crushed, with the VIX market ‘fear gauge’ sinking about 39% in the worst week since June 2016.
STOCKS
DailyFx

US Dollar Forecast: DXY Bull Flag Emerges Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is little changed from the start of the month after trading to a fresh yearly high (96.94) in November, but the Greenback may reestablish an upward trend following the Federal Reserve’s last interest rate decision for 2021 as it appears to be trading within a bull flag formation.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Dollar gains ahead of inflation data, yuan steadies

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar rose on Friday as traders prepared for U.S. inflation figures scheduled later in the day that could cement the course of interest rate rises next year, while the Chinese yuan regained its footing after a big tumble in the previous session. The euro, seen...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy