There has been speculation that Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson might be traded this offseason, but Colin Cowherd thinks another quarterback could also be moved. On “The Herd” today, Cowherd argued that Carr deserves better than what the Raiders have provided for him over the last eight seasons and wondered if the three-time Pro Bowler would try to emulate Matthew Stafford and ask for a trade.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO