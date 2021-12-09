7 Questions and Answers on CMMC 2.0

We’re wrapping up another year and facing the inevitable questions of, what do you predict will happen in cybersecurity in 2022? What are the new trends? Honestly, looking ahead to 2022, I see more of the same. I expect cyberattackers will keep operating as they have been because what they’re doing is working, and they’re making money. Why change? Cyberattackers continue to find success with phishing and web app/API attacks that lead to ransomware and other financial gains, which continues to be the main goal of most threat actors. And they’re finding that success because organizations are still prioritizing functionality over security. We’re seeing that now with APIs, which organizations are rapidly deploying with a primary focus on functionality and release dates, and a cursory, at best, focus on security. In turn, APIs are becoming popular attack targets.

