Film Courage: Van, 10 years ago you told your wife you wanted to be a filmmaker. What was going on in your life at that time?. Van Ditthavong, Filmmaker/Photographer: I woke up one day 10 years ago and shocked her by going Hey, I think I want to make movies and she was like What do you mean? What are you talking about? I think what was going on in my life was I was a photographer at the time and I just loved stories. At the time I was telling stories in one frame. Then I was like it would be interesting if I could write a story (write a movie) and I didn’t know the first thing about what making a movie is all about. I wasn’t even one that watched a lot of movies. She was the one in our relationship that watched movies but I wanted to tell stories. I went to this place in Dallas called Half-Price Books and I would buy as many books as I could about screenwriting or movies or what directors wrote and I would just read. I’d get my hands on as many scripts as I could and I spent the next year or two just writing. At that time the DSLR camera came about and Canon came out and you start doing great videos and that seemed like a natural transition from being a photographer…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).

