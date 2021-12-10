Jordan Davis Wins Chuck Bednarik Award

One of the most dominant players in College Football, Jordan Davis, is bringing the Chuck Bednarik Award back to Athens. Davis joins Georgia Football legend David Pollack as the only Georgia player to win the Nagurski Award.

It is an award annually given to the best defensive player in College Football, a distinct honor for Georgia's starting nose tackle Jordan Davis. He won the award over two other very highly talked about players, Will Anderson (Alabama) and Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame).

Davis returned to Athens this offseason for his senior season, potentially leaving millions of dollars on the table. If he would've declared for the NFL Draft following the 2020 season, Davis would've likely been one of the first defensive linemen taken off the board.

So far, the former Charlotte, North Carolina, native is picking up right where he left off, anchoring down Georgia's run defense while continually making his presence felt as a pass rusher. The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder naturally draws double teams with his size alone, freeing up his teammates for one on one matchups, which is something that doesn't show up in the stats.

Through 13 games this season, Davis has totaled 28 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and two sacks. Despite what the stats may say, Davis is an integral part of Georgia's defense, helping shut down the run and free up other teammates against the pass.

Davis received a lot of national attention early this season as many started to realize his impact on games for Georgia; some even started a trend to see Jordan Davis make it to New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

After the performance of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the SEC Championship game, it seems like the most prestigious individual award in College Football is locked up,

After not winning the Narguski Award, this is the first award for the senior defensive lineman, and could be the first of two if he wins the Outland Trophy.

