Dr. Dre releasing new music through ‘Grand Theft Auto’ video game

Cover picture for the articleDr. Dre‘s fans have been begging for new music since his 2015 Compton album, and now the iconic rapper/producer is delivering in an unconventional way. Dre is dropping a new track in the new Grand Theft Auto video game, GTA Online: The Contract,...

Complex

Rockstar Games Announces New ‘GTA Online’ Story ‘The Contract’ Featuring Dr. Dre

Rockstar Games has unveiled a new story-based expansion coming to GTA Online featuring Dr. Dre, and it also boasts the return of a fan favorite character. Set to arrive Dec. 15, the story is entitled The Contract and sees players reunite with one of GTAV’s three main protagonists, Franklin Clinton. Working at his “celebrity solutions agency” F. Clinton and Partner, players will also link up with another fan fave, Lamar Davis, as they work on a contract for their high-profile client Dr. Dre. Not only does the legendary producer/rapper lend his likeness and voice to the game, frequent collaborator Anderson .Paak also makes a brief appearance in the trailer for The Contract up top.
VIDEO GAMES
HipHopDX.com

Pusha T, Freddie Gibbs & ScHoolboy Q Join Dr. Dre In Dropping New Music Via 'GTA' Expansion

Dr. Dre isn’t the only Hip Hop heavyweight releasing new music as part of Grand Theft Auto‘s upcoming expansion. Rockstar Games announced on Monday (December 13) that Pusha T, Freddie Gibbs, ScHoolboy Q, Offset, Hit-Boy, Juicy J, YG, Mike Dean and more will also contribute exclusive tracks to Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract, launching on Wednesday (December 15).
VIDEO GAMES
Complex

Dr. Dre Shares New Music f/ Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and More in ‘GTA Online’ Expansion

To say that receiving new music from Dr. Dre is a rarity would be a profound understatement. As fans are well aware, the perfectionism-seeking producer and industry mogul is famously careful about what gets released, making the presence of new music in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Online expansion The Contract all the more remarkable.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

New Snippet Of Dr. Dre & Eminem Song Surfaces Online — Listen

On Wednesday the 15th of December, there is going to be another update to GTA: V’s Online mode which adds new weapons, missions, cars and a storyline. A year ago from that date, Dr. Dre was added into the game through the Cayo Perico Heist update and this new update is largely centred around him. You can read more about it here.
MUSIC
Snoop Dogg
hiphop-n-more.com

Dr. Dre Announces New Album ‘Casablanco’ with Marsha Ambrosius

It definitely looks like Dr. Dre is back active again like never before. Yesterday, Dre took to Instagram to preview a collaboration between him and Anderson .Paak that will appear in the upcoming update to GTA: V’s Online mode which adds new weapons, missions, cars and a storyline. Rockstar Games announced that we’d get “a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks” from the West Coast legend which obviously have us excited.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Dr. Dre To Release New Music On GTA: V Online Update

Rockstar Games has announced that in one week on December 15th, there’ll be a new update to GTA: Online before the next-gen version of the game drops in March of 2022. This update is called The Contract and brings back familiar faces to longtime GTA: V players, one of which is Dr. Dre. The legendary musician first appeared in the Cayo Perico update on December 15th 2020, so he makes his return exactly a year later.
VIDEO GAMES
Stereogum

Hear New Dr. Dre Songs Featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, More

In a few months, Dr. Dre will play the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside his past collaborators Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. Today, Dre has let a whole lot of new songs out into the world, and some of them feature a few of those big-name collaborators. Rockstar Games has just released a new GTA V expansion called GTA Online: The Contract. It features a new set of songs for DJ Pooh’s West Coast Classics radio station, including a bunch of old Dre favorites and some new songs, as well.
MUSIC
Eurogamer.net

Dr Dre releases snippet of music from forthcoming GTA Online content

Dr Dre has released a snippet of a song he's produced for GTA Online, along with Eminem. The game will receive new content called The Contract on 15th December that sees GTA V character Franklin attempting to lure in Dr Dre to his "celebrity solutions agency". The rapper and producer...
VIDEO GAMES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Had 'No Idea' What 'Grand Theft Auto' Was About Before 'The Contract' Collab

Rockstar Games announced a blockbuster partnership with Dr. Dre last week as part of the latest — and arguably most exciting — update to Grand Theft Auto Online. Out today (December 15), GTA Online: The Contract boasts an in-game appearance from Dre, as well as a slew of exclusive new music from the legendary producer, including collaborations with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Ty Dolla $ign and the late Nipsey Hussle.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Rosalía and Arca to host new radio show on ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’

Rosalía and Arca have been tapped to host a new radio show for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto Online. Video game developer and publisher Rockstar Games shared the news via a statement on their website on Monday, December 13, confirming that the duo’s MOTOMAMI Los Santos radio station – which shares a name with Rosalía’s upcoming ‘Motomami’ album – will arrive in the game from tomorrow (December 15) onwards.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Grand Theft Auto 5 Title Update 1.55 released, full patch notes revealed

Rockstar has just released a brand new update for Grand Theft Auto 5 that focuses on its multiplayer mode, GTA Online. According to the release notes, Title Update 1.55 adds The Contract to GTA Online. Moreover, it comes with a number of tweaks, fixes, enhancements and improvements. Going into more...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition Physical Release Has Been Delayed

Rockstar Games have been dealing with fans asking for Grand Theft Auto 6 for years now. Unfortunately, it’s still a game we haven’t seen unveiled yet. However, the developers did unveil a remastered collection of earlier Grand Theft Auto games. In addition, the studio promised an extensive overhaul to the visuals, along with more modern mechanics being added in. However, when the game launched, it was pretty messy.
VIDEO GAMES

