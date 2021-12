Facility managers, just like you, are responsible for maintaining multiple sites or parts of the site. It can be difficult to keep track of all of these tasks. You and your team might be fixing an HVAC unit in one building, while the next day you are moving from one place to the other to find the source of the leak. It is important for your department to travel between different locations. Therefore, it is essential that you have the tools available on your mobile device to reference and complete maintenance tasks.

