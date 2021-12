Sooner or later, everyone needs to patch a hole in drywall! Whether you had a fail when trying to hang pictures or the door handle gouged the wall, you can make it right again with a little effort. Nail and screw holes can be filled with spackling compound smeared on with a putty knife, but holes up to about 6-inches wide require more steps. “Repairing small holes yourself takes several days, and it’s not difficult if you’re somewhat handy,” says Michael Nungesser, owner of Five Star Painting in Georgia. “But for very large holes that require a new piece of drywall to be cut, you may need to hire an expert.”

