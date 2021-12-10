New Indie Documentary: My Friend Matt (AKA The Founder of Musicvox)

INTERGALACTIC BASS…Scales, Arpeggios, Fingerings, Theory & Much More!. This book is based on the scale types that are necessary to master and understand the chord/scale relationships found in many styles of music. By keeping things simple and uncluttered, each page consists of only one scale type, illustrated on a bass guitar neck with the correct fingering – a vital part of organizing the hands. The more organized the hands, the easier it is to play. The arpeggio shape is super-imposed over the corresponding scale in order to create an understanding of the chord/scale relationship. This is better explained with diagrams and not notation. However, because it is a good idea to associate finger positions with their notational equivalents, notation is also included. A simple but comprehensive jazz theory section is also included. This will help the student gain a deeper understanding of harmony and further insight into how to apply the scales found in this book. 240 pages. Written in standard notation, TAB and chord diagrams.

