ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Girls Basketball: PikeView and Wyoming East face early season challenges in Wildcat Classic

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XifYP_0dIykgL400
Wyoming East's Hannah Blankenship dives for a loose ball during a matchup with Shady Spring on Nov. 30 in New Richmond. (Heather Belcher/Lootpress)

On Saturday at the Wildcat Classic in Logan, they’ll meet for the first time since May when the Lady Warriors snapped Catholic’s 44-game winning streak en route to the second title in program history.

While it’s billed as a rematch, and in many cases is, many of the faces from May’s meeting will be absent on the East side.

All-state guard Skylar Davidson graduated, fellow all-state guard Abby Russell is out until at least January after tearing her ACL the day after the championship and second-team all-state captain Daisha Summers transferred to Greenbrier East.

Making matters worse is the Lady Warriors’ lone senior, Hannah Blankenship, is questionable with a hamstring tweak. Blankenship was a key part of last season’s win, punishing Catholic with a barrage of 3-pointers when it tried to trap Davidson. She finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

“We know we’re going to face a tough team,” East coach Angie Boninsegna said. “We’re a younger team. This is a totally different team than the one we had in May. The kids are all adjusting to new roles.”

The Crusaderettes return their own all-stater in Leslie Huffman, a two-time first team selection. The senior guard is one of the best two-way players in the state. She averaged 19.8 points per game last year to go along with 3.6 steals per game.

“It will be really intense cause it was when we met last time,” Boninsegna said. “I know a lot of people are talking about it but we just want to build our intensity and play our game. We can’t get too caught up in everything. We’re a totally different team.”

Boninsegna will be watching how her team responds early as well. The Lady Warriors haven’t played since Nov. 30 with a scheduled game against Liberty being canceled. Last year’s team did fine with long layoffs, playing only 12 games across two months due to quarantines at the school.

“It’s always a concern,” Boninsegna said. “I tried to get another game this week. We need it because It’s hard to simulate game-like conditions because this is high intensity.”

The two teams will meet Saturday at 6:50 p.m. at Willie Akers Arena in Logan.

***

Wyoming East-Parkersburg Catholic won’t be the only rematch from last year’s state tournament slate.

PikeView and Logan, two teams that met in the Class AAA quarterfinals will play Friday at 7:45. Logan won last season’s matchup 61-30, outscoring the Panthers 19-6 in the third quarter.

“It’s going to be tough,”PikeView coach Tracy Raban said. “I think last year the girls were a little shellshocked and some of the younger ones were content to get to the state tournament. This season they want more and we’ll probably have to go through Logan to get it. I think the girls are really looking forward to this matchup because they want to show them what we’re really about.”

The draw is the matchup of two first-team all-state guards in Hannah Perdue and Peyton Ilderton but the game itself will likely come down to the role players. That was the case last season as the younger Panthers shot just 21 percent from the floor.

Meanwhile Logan’s Abby Meyers led all scores with 20 points.

“We have to contain (Ilderton),” Raban said. “We can’t let her explode and dominate the game. And I’m sure they feel the same way about Hannah. But the Myers kid put 20 up on us. Our role players need to step up and show they’re ready of this stage. It’s going to be a big test for us early. It’s a matchup of two Top 10 teams and we weren’t ready for that last year. We’re hoping it’s different this year and we come out and play Lady Panther basketball.”

Email: tylerjackson@lootpress.com and follow on Twitter @tjack94

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Girls Prep Roundup: Midland Trail wins second in a row

Hico – Midland Trail raced out to a commanding first quarter lead en route to a 48-14 win over Richwood. Addison Isaacs led the Patriots with 20 points, while Meghan Gill scored eight points and had 10 rebounds. Rumor Barnhouse also scored eight points for Trail. Bailey Jarrett and...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, WV
Logan, WV
Basketball
Logan, WV
Sports
City
Wildcat, WV
Local
Wyoming Basketball
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Sports
City
Logan, WV
Lootpress

Girls Basketball: Flying Eagles fall at Huntington

HUNTINGTON — Woodrow Wilson committed more turnovers in the first quarter than it scored points in the first half Tuesday night in a 71-33 loss to Huntington High in the Lucas-Archer Gym. The defending state champion Highlanders (4-0) lived up their No. 1 ranking in Class AAAA, jumping to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Martinsburg’s Hudson Clement wins Moss Award

MARTINSBURG — You might say Hudson Clement “Mossed” a two-time Kennedy Award winner and “Parade” All-American this season. The standout Martinsburg wide receiver eclipsed the Martinsburg receiving yardage record set by Brandon Barrett in 2003. He pretty much obliterated it this season. Barrett caught 91...
MARTINSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic#Acl#The Lady Warriors#Crusaderettes
Lootpress

Girls Basketball: Trail wins battle of the Patriots

Independence girls head basketball coach Mark Cuthbert was a little concerned that his team could be susceptible to ball pressure early in the season. Monday night when Indy hosted Midland Trail in Coal City, those concerns played out in the first quarter of the contest. With heavy pressure up top...
COAL CITY, WV
Lootpress

Boys Basketball Roundup: Boothe guides Mercer Christian

Want to submit your scores? Send them to tylerjackson@lootpress.com. Huntington – Sam Boothe scored 21 points to go along with eight rebounds as Mercer Christian defeated Grace Christian 65-46 Monday night in Huntington. MJ Patton added 15 points and Tanner Keathley 13 for Mercer Christian in the win. Grace...
BEAVER, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Prep Football: University’s Cunningham wins Walker Award

For the first time since its inception in 2014, a football player from the Morgantown area has earned the Fulton Walker Award, given to the state’s top special teams player, by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. University’s speedy senior return specialist Daminn Cunningham earns the honor after tallying...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy