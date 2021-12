The Australian dollar has extended its rally and is trading at 0.7100. AUD/USD has had an impressive week so far, up 1.44%. The RBA policy meeting did not contain any surprises and could be summarized as ‘hawkishly dovish’, or ‘mildly hawkish’ if you prefer. As expected, the RBA held the cash rate at a record low of 0.10% and reiterated that it won’t raise rates until inflation is sustainably within the RBA target band of 2-3%. This definition gives the bank a convenient out – even if inflation is within this band, the bank can take its time before hiking, saying that it wants to ensure that inflation remains “sustainable”.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO