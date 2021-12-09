ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers WR Randall Cobb has surgery to correct core muscle injury

By Zach Kruse
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0066h2_0dIyhchX00

The significant core injury suffered by Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb required surgical intervention.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Cobb had surgery during the team’s bye week to correct the injury, which was suffered by the veteran receiver during the Packers’ win over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28.

Cobb is out indefinitely but the Packers are holding out hope that he can return for the postseason. Green Bay plays five more regular-season games, starting with Sunday’s visit from the Chicago Bears, a team Cobb often tortured.

Over 12 games this season, Cobb caught 28 passes for 375 yards. His five touchdown catches are tied with All-Pro Davante Adams for the team lead.

Last season, Packers receiver Allen Lazard needed surgery to fix a core muscle injury and missed seven weeks before returning. Recent history suggests the recovery timeline for surgery to this part of the body can range anywhere between 4-8 weeks.

The first round of the playoffs would be roughly six weeks out from Cobb’s surgery.

The Packers traded a sixth-round pick in August for Cobb, reuniting the slot receiver with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who pushed for the move upon his return to Green Bay.

Without Cobb, the Packers will lean on Lazard, Adams, Equanimeous St. Brown and possibly even rookie Amari Rodgers to play more snaps in the slot.

If Cobb isn’t able to return for the postseason, it’s possible he’s played his final game in Green Bay. The 31-year-old is signed through the 2022 season, but his contract would likely need to be drastically altered to return next season.

