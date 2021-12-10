ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Chip Subsidies Will Support Design Activities -U.S. Commerce Official

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

(Reuters) - A $52 billion bill aimed at bolstering the U.S. semiconductor industry will include funding for chip design activities, a U.S. commerce department official told Reuters, addressing concerns the funds would mostly support manufacturing. The CHIPS Act, which passed the Senate as part of a larger package of...

albuquerqueexpress.com

To end chip shortage, build U.S. factories, says White House

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited Detroit to highlight the urgent need to manufacture semiconductor chips in the United States. During her visit, she met with U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, U.S. Senators and other members of Michigan's congressional delegation and officials from the United Auto Workers to gain congressional support for the "Chips Act"
Reuters

U.S., Taiwan discuss chips again, to cooperate under new framework

TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discussed chip supply chains during a call with her opposite number in Taiwan and the two will cooperate on technology trade and investment through a newly established mechanism, her office said. The United States has repeatedly pressed Taiwan, as a major chip...
US News and World Report

'Robust' Statement Expected From U.S.-EU Meeting on China -U.S. Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union are expected to issue a "robust" joint statement from a meeting on Thursday on their approach to China, reflecting their increasing convergence on the challenges posed by Beijing, a senior U.S. State Department official said. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy...
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
US News and World Report

Germany Says Russia Will Face 'Massive Consequences' if It Invades Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) - New German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday Russia would face "massive consequences" if it invades Ukraine, after a phone call with her Russian counterpart in which she said Kyiv's territory integrity must not be violated. Baerbock called for "open and honest" dialogue with Russia over...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci predicts what will happen next with omicron

What will happen next with the omicron coronavirus variant? It might become the country’s most dominant COVID-19 strain, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Tuesday that the omicron variant is spreading fast, blazing its way through the United States and countries throughout the world.
MarketWatch

Dow books first back-to-back losses in December ahead of Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting

Stocks ended lower for a second straight session Tuesday, ahead of an important meeting of the Federal Reserve and a policy update due Wednesday afternoon. Further evidence of inflation rising helped to spark a fresh bout of selling on the day, after the U.S. government released data on wholesale prices that showed a rise that helped to affirm investors' concern over growing pricing pressures. The producer-price index rose 0.8% in November, above the 0.5% advance forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. And the yield curve, the differential between short-dated and longer-dated Treasurys were flattening, which usually signals that investors are betting on coming economic weakness or even a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 105 points, or 0.3%, to reach 35,546, the S&P 500 index finished down 0.7% to 4,634, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lead losses for the main benchmarks, ending off 1.1% at 15,237. However, the major stock indexes closed off their worst levels of the session. In corporate news, shares of Tesla Inc. were down 0.1%, after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold more shares.
