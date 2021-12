Micron Technology MU is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 20. The company projects fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.10 (+/- 10 cents) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings, pinned at $2.10 per share, remained unchanged over the last 60 days. The consensus mark indicates a 169.2% surge from the year-ago quarter.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO