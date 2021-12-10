ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Senator Umberg and Assemblymember Daly amend Orange County Veteran’s Cemetery bill

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Thomas J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana) is debuting amendments to his Senate Bill 43, which pertains to the development of a Southern California Veterans Cemetery. SB 43, as introduced earlier this year, requires the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) to work with local government entities in Orange County to develop...

www.oc-breeze.com

oc-breeze.com

County of Orange hosts flagpole groundbreaking to mark future Veterans Cemetery site in Anaheim Hills

After nearly a decade of debate, the Orange County Board of Supervisors, with bipartisan support from local, state and federal representatives, celebrated the flagpole groundbreaking at the Veterans Cemetery site in Anaheim Hills. Over 150 Orange County veterans representing various groups attended to show their support. The site is over 280 acres, located off the Gypsum Canyon exit in Anaheim Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KRIS 6 News

SCOTUS to hear local veteran's case

Le Roy Torres said he suffered a lung injury after being exposed to open military burn pits while deployed for combat in Iraq. When he returned to duty with the Department of Public Safety in 008, he says his symptoms worsened and he was pressured to leave the force.
ROBSTOWN, TX
oc-breeze.com

West OC Republican Women 2022 Board installed

West Orange County Republican Women Federated continues its accelerated growth. Since 2019, the award-winning Diamond club has doubled its membership. In 2021, West Orange County RWF was one of the top ten California Federation clubs that had the largest increase in membership. With the focus turning to the 2022 midterm elections and the anticipated historic Red Wave, excitement filled the air at the club’s final meeting of the year when their new board of directors was installed.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
