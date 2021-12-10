ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Anti-vaccine group targets California's medical director

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The president of California’s medical board, which issues medical licenses and disciplines doctors, says a group of anti-vaccine activists stalked her at home and followed her to her office — where four men confronted her in a dark parking garage in what she described as a terrifying experience.

Kristina Lawson, a former mayor of Walnut Creek who was appointed to the board by former Gov. Jerry Brown, said in social media on Wednesday she grew concerned Monday after she noticed the people in a white SUV parked near her home and saw someone flying a drone over her house.

"They watched my daughter drive herself to school and watched me walk out of my house, get in my car, and take my two kids to school," she wrote in a Tweet.

The white SUV then followed her to work and parked “head-to-head” with her car in a parking garage, she said. Lawson said that when she left the office building and entered the parking garage later that evening, four men jumped out of the SUV with cameras and recording equipment and confronted her.

Lawson contacted Walnut Creek Police, who later told her the men told officers they wanted to interview her.

“Instead, they ambushed me in a dark parking garage when they suspected I would be alone,” she wrote on social media.

She said the people identified themselves as representing America’s Frontline Doctors and had not contacted the state medical board or her workplace to request to speak with her.

Led by Simone Gold, a Beverly Hills doctor who was arrested during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, America’s Frontline Doctors criticizes the COVID-19 vaccine and has been widely discredited for spreading disinformation about the coronavirus and unproven treatments.

“I was concerned when I saw someone flying a drone over my house and saw a mysterious white truck parked outside my home. Later that day, my concern turned to terror,” she said in a statement.

Lawson added: “I arrived in the dark parking garage behind my office and experienced four men unexpectedly rush towards me, jumping out of the same white truck that had been parked outside my house. I then realized that these four men had been surreptitiously stalking me.”

Lawson said she decided to go public with what happened to her “to shed light on these reprehensible, unacceptable tactics of intimidation”

“But like other Californians who believe in both science and fair play, I will not be intimidated,” she added.

Walnut Creek Police spokeswoman Lt. Holley Connors said in a statement that a man claiming to be “a state detective from Georgia” called a police dispatcher on Monday and said that he was conducting “surveillance” in San Miguel, an unincorporated area near Walnut Creek.

The dispatcher asked the man, whose name was not made public, if he had a weapon, and the man responded that his gun was locked in a case, Connors said. The dispatcher told the man that he should contact Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the area he said he was in.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office did not return email and phone messages seeking comment.

Connors said the same man called the Walnut Creek Police Department again later in the day to let them know he was in a parking lot in Walnut Creek with at least one other person.

“The Police Department determine that the man who called earlier in the day claiming to be a detective from Georgia was likely involved,” in the incident with Lawson, Connors wrote, adding that police have no evidence of a crime but that investigators are still gathering information.

Bill Prasifka, Medical Board of California's executive director, said he supports Lawson in condemning any attempts to intimidate her or any other member of the board and staff.

Board members and staff have been “advised to remain vigilant to their surroundings and provided security reminders," Prasifka said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Los Angeles schools delay student COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Los Angeles school district, which was among the first to announce mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for students, has become the latest in California to delay a plan that would have forced thousands of unvaccinated students to return to distance learning. The board of the Los Angeles Unified School District voted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOKV

US grand jury charges oil company in California spill

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A Los Angeles federal grand jury on Wednesday charged a Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries for an oil spill off the California coast in October. Federal prosecutors said Amplify Energy Corp. and its two subsidiaries that operate oil rigs and a pipeline...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

San Francisco to require sick leave for nannies, gardeners

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Nannies, house cleaners, gardeners and other San Francisco domestic workers must be given paid sick leave under a groundbreaking law approved by city leaders this week. The city's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed the legislation, which the San Francisco Chronicle said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WOKV

Amid drought, California advances big new reservoir project

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Amid a severe drought, California regulators on Wednesday advanced what could be the state's first major new water storage project in years despite warnings it would hasten the extinction of an endangered salmon species while disrupting the cultural traditions of some native tribes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Walnut Creek, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Walnut Creek, CA
Government
WOKV

States volunteer to take more cuts in Colorado River water

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Water leaders in Arizona, Nevada and California signed an agreement Wednesday to voluntarily reduce their take from the Colorado River to help stave off mandatory cuts in the upcoming years. The signing took place at the Colorado River Water Users Association annual meeting...
COLORADO STATE
WOKV

Nation braces for possible omicron-fueled wave

NEW YORK — The nation's top health officials warned Wednesday that the fast-rising omicron variant "undoubtedly" compromises the protection of two doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, putting the U.S. at risk of a tidal wave of fresh COVID cases in the next month if more people don’t get vaccinated and sign up for booster shots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

Report: 11 executions in 2021 mark three-decade low

CHICAGO — (AP) — States and the federal government carried out 11 executions this year, the fewest since 1988, as support for the death penalty has continued to decline. That's according to an annual report on the death penalty released Thursday, which was also sharply critical of the Supreme Court and its role in green-lighting executions. Three of the death sentences were carried out in January during an unprecedented run of federal executions that ended days before President Donald Trump left office. Annual executions have steadily declined since peaking at 98 in 1999.
U.S. POLITICS
WOKV

Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday lifted a nationwide ban against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, instead blocking the requirement in only certain states and creating the potential for patchwork enforcement across the country. The decision by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Brown
WOKV

Defense set to make case Maxwell is taking fall for Epstein

NEW YORK — (AP) — A New York City jury has heard four women detail accusations that they were teens when they became victims of a sex-abuse scheme devised by Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Starting Thursday, the British socialite's attorneys are expected to make their case that Maxwell isn't the one to blame.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

Biden pledges 'whatever it takes' to assist tornado victims

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help Kentucky and other states after a series of deadly tornadoes that he said left a trail of unimaginable devastation. “You will recover and rebuild,” he said.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
42K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy