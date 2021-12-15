ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoetis (ZTS) Announces $3.5B Share Buyback Plan

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $3.5 billion share repurchase program as part of its capital allocation plans.

www.streetinsider.com

investing.com

Is FedEx a Buy After Announcing a $5 Billion Share Buyback Plan?

Renowned delivery services provider FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) announced a $5 billion share repurchase program on December 16, which includes a $1.50 billion accelerated repurchase program. However, amid continuing supply chain disruptions that are driving up shipping rates, will FDX be able to deliver robust shareholder returns in the near term? Read more to find out.FedEx Corporation (FDX) in Memphis, Tenn., is the second-largest delivery services company (in terms of revenue) in the United States. It is ranked #45 on the Fortune 500 list. Today, the company announced that it plans to repurchase $1.50 billion worth of shares from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) as part of an accelerated share repurchase agreement. FDX is poised to buy back 4.80 million shares at the market price from GS initially. The remaining shares are expected to be purchased on a discounted basis.
MEMPHIS, TN

