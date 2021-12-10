Duluth Just Posted the Most Bizarre Volunteer Job

I'm pretty sure every part of Minnesota (or Minne-snow-ta) has seen snow by now this winter. The northern part of the state has already gotten quite a bit this season and because of that Duluth, Minnesota is looking for volunteers for a bizarre-sounding job. Duluth is looking for volunteer...
We all have our habits. In fact, our patterns and routines make us who we are. The majority of us reading this are undeniably Minnesotan, and the other half, well, are most likely concerned that they may be turning into one. Let's be honest. If you do these seven things,...
There are always people claiming they know which small town is 'the best' or a 'must-visit'. Those opinions are always subjective, but this one I actually agree with. Thrillist released their 'must-visit' small towns in every state and Minnesota's is one that I agree with. I was actually visiting this...
Have you ever heard of 'the Little Yellowstone of Minnesota?' It's a park that is often called by that name, and it's just a little over two hours away from Rochester. My wife and I took a trip to the real Yellowstone National Park (the one in Wyoming and Montana) back in October and were stunned by the scenic beauty and natural features of America's very first national park. So when I stumbled on this story about a park called the 'Little Yellowstone of Minnesota' it caught my attention.
Record warm temperatures and the possibility of severe weather are making headlines but here is another bit of weather news: it will be lighter later in the evening starting this week in Minnesota. I'd always heard that the shortest day of the year is still ahead of us-- December 21st,...
Nature Illuminated at the Minnesota Zoo is back and brighter than ever. Nature Illuminated is a magical narrated journey through brilliant, oversized animal light displays. During your adventure, you'll see all different kinds of spectacular visuals. These larger-than-life animals are all Minnesota-made, and I can easily say the pictures don't...
We often complain about how long our winters are here in Minnesota, but one major part of our Minnesota winter tradition has been shrinking. There's no doubt that winter is still a thing here in the North Star State. The temperature still drops each fall, our precipitation turns from rain to snow-- sometimes in October, like in 2020-- and the days get shorter.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The weather system that affected southern Minnesota and parts of Iowa and Wisconsin on Wednesday was historic, as promised by the National Weather Service. Record temperature and wind speeds were set and for the first time ever, tornadoes were reported in December in Minnesota.
Just a little while ago it was hams and pepperoni being recalled, now it's just pepperoni. Why? Because it may contain Bacillus cereus (B. cereus). That sounds like a joke, but it's a real deal. "B. cereus is a toxin-producing microorganism that causes diarrhea and vomiting in people. Those with...
If you have a $20 bill to spare tomorrow (December 16, 2021), please drop it in a Salvation Army of Rochester Red Kettle so it can turn into $120. Is it Christmas Magic that makes it worth so much more? Yes...and it's Think Bank that's stepped up to the plate to deliver this awesome match in support of The Salvation Army’s 125th Red Kettle Campaign in Rochester.
It's National Cupcake Day and what I'm about to show you isn't some magic trick...but if you have kids and they love cupcakes (and you hate the massive mess they make eating them), you could call it a Christmas Miracle for all of Minnesota!. I made a video tutorial a...
Good News About Another Downtown Rochester Restaurant. In September of this year, Potbelly's, in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota, closed up tight. Potbelly's Sandwich Shop Temporarily Closed... I made the mistake the other day of trying to grab a salad while I was at work. Since Potbelly's is about a block from...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic announced last week that they are giving a total of $150,000 in Season of Gratitude Awards to southeast Minnesota organizations. The $150,000 is in part of a total of $500,000 in year-end grants to 80 organizations that are dedicated to addressing health needs and disparities in the communities that the clinic serves.
You've heard about go-karting, but what about go-karting on ice? It's a new experience coming to Minnesota this winter and it sounds like such an adrenaline rush! If you're a racing fan or an adrenaline junky this would be perfect for you to check out. Epic Kart Racing is the...
LaCrosse - WI, US, National Weather Service. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester teenager is the winner of the second drawing for a prize of a $100,000 college scholarship. Governor Tim Walz today announced 16-year-old Ben Truax's name was drawn from the thousands of entries submitted by the parents and guardians of Minnesota youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The scholarships were offered as the top prizes for the state's "Kids Deserve a Shot!" Incentive campaign.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester homeowner called 911 Tuesday evening after his in-home surveillance system was activated and indicated two burglars were inside his residence. Officers went to the home in the 2100 block of Fieldstone Rd SW and decided to call in the RPD emergency response...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the record-setting warmth that covered much of southern Minnesota ushered in an extremely rare night of severe weather throughout the region. A super-fast moving line of thunderstorms moved through the Rochester area between 7 and 8 PM with wind gusts nearing 80 miles...
I'm just going to guess that you probably didn't warm up the same way this police officer from Eau Claire, Wisconsin did before that big snowstorm on Friday!. We had first heard about the first big snowstorm of the year that was taking aim at our neck of the woods here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin for several days before it actually got here Friday. That much lead time gave many of us time to prepare. For instance, I went to Kwik Trip and filled up the gas can we use for our snowblower, and also got our shovels out of storage.
Organizers have added 2-million bright lights to the already massive display at Sam's Christmas Village bringing the total to 8-million bulbs and making this attraction a must-see this holiday season. This morning Kelly, one of the organizers, joined our radio show to tell us what else is new this year. Listen to that and check out some pictures below.
There's a chance for bad storms, including possible tornados across southern Minnesota tonight. Because of the high wind warning in our area, the National Weather Service is warning Minnesotans to prepare to possibly be without heat "for a prolonged period of time." The National Weather Service has a high wind...
Comments / 0