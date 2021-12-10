ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth Just Posted the Most Bizarre Volunteer Job

By Carly Ross
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm pretty sure every part of Minnesota (or Minne-snow-ta) has seen snow by now this winter. The northern part of the state has already gotten quite a bit this season and because of that Duluth, Minnesota is looking for volunteers for a bizarre-sounding job. Duluth is looking for volunteer...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

The ‘Little Yellowstone of Minnesota’ is Just Two Hours Away from Rochester

Have you ever heard of 'the Little Yellowstone of Minnesota?' It's a park that is often called by that name, and it's just a little over two hours away from Rochester. My wife and I took a trip to the real Yellowstone National Park (the one in Wyoming and Montana) back in October and were stunned by the scenic beauty and natural features of America's very first national park. So when I stumbled on this story about a park called the 'Little Yellowstone of Minnesota' it caught my attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ely, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Parks And Rec#Hiking Trails#Minne#Recreation Specialist
Quick Country 96.5

December 16th Your $20 Bill in Rochester’s Red Kettles = $120!

If you have a $20 bill to spare tomorrow (December 16, 2021), please drop it in a Salvation Army of Rochester Red Kettle so it can turn into $120. Is it Christmas Magic that makes it worth so much more? Yes...and it's Think Bank that's stepped up to the plate to deliver this awesome match in support of The Salvation Army’s 125th Red Kettle Campaign in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Mayo Clinic Gives $150,000 to Southeast Minnesota Organizations During ‘Season of Gratitude’

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic announced last week that they are giving a total of $150,000 in Season of Gratitude Awards to southeast Minnesota organizations. The $150,000 is in part of a total of $500,000 in year-end grants to 80 organizations that are dedicated to addressing health needs and disparities in the communities that the clinic serves.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Quick Country 96.5

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Rochester and Neighboring Areas

LaCrosse - WI, US, National Weather Service. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Teen Wins $100K Scholarship in COVID Vaccine Raffle

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester teenager is the winner of the second drawing for a prize of a $100,000 college scholarship. Governor Tim Walz today announced 16-year-old Ben Truax's name was drawn from the thousands of entries submitted by the parents and guardians of Minnesota youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The scholarships were offered as the top prizes for the state's "Kids Deserve a Shot!" Incentive campaign.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Are Professional Burglars Operating In Rochester?

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester homeowner called 911 Tuesday evening after his in-home surveillance system was activated and indicated two burglars were inside his residence. Officers went to the home in the 2100 block of Fieldstone Rd SW and decided to call in the RPD emergency response...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

This Wisconsin Police Officer Has An Amazing Warm-Up Routine

I'm just going to guess that you probably didn't warm up the same way this police officer from Eau Claire, Wisconsin did before that big snowstorm on Friday!. We had first heard about the first big snowstorm of the year that was taking aim at our neck of the woods here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin for several days before it actually got here Friday. That much lead time gave many of us time to prepare. For instance, I went to Kwik Trip and filled up the gas can we use for our snowblower, and also got our shovels out of storage.
WISCONSIN STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy