Where is Everybody at the End of Season 1 of The Witcher?

After a lengthy wait and a number of obstacles stading in its way, The Witcher season 2 is right around the corner, and fans are beyond hyped to see what Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri have all been up to. Not only that, but we've got a host of new characters to meet and new monsters for our favorite Witcher to battle, and that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this rich and ever-expanding world. To get you ready for season 2 we are here at ComicBook.com are ready to get you up to speed on the critical characters, locations, and events that we know are at least going to be one part of the anticipated season for maximum enjoyment.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO