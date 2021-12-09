ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Where is Everybody at the End of Season 1 of The Witcher?

By Leah Wersebe
goombastomp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason one of The Witcher has multiple timelines, a lot of politics, and a large cast of characters. Some of us (me, cough cough) had to read reviews at the end of every episode because we had so many questions. It’s a stunning show, but a bit dense to say the...

tilt.goombastomp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Gate City

'The Witcher' cast and crew hopeful for third season

At the London premiere of the second season of Netflix's video game adaptation "The Witcher," star Henry Cavill hints that a third season may be a possibility. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/11bd9dc33bfb4805849b87a0b828d864.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Witcher season 2 review: Forget what you think you know

A bucket bangs against a wall to the rhythm of a clock that’s forgotten how time works. With each connection, the silence surrounding the carriage becomes slightly more conspicuous. No dogs bark. No song spills from taverns. A passenger alights and adds a series of raps to the chorus of metallic clinks, desperately hammering on a door separating hearth from snow. It’s likely his last breath is drawn before he even feels the talons piercing his spine – in the world of The Witcher, some victims aren’t even given the courtesy of outliving the title screen.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Lars Mikkelsen
Person
Myanna Buring
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Frida Gustavsson
Person
Anna Shaffer
fangirlish.com

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Review: Who Knew Geralt Had Dad Jokes?

The Witcher returns for season 2 next week and though this season doesn’t particularly leave us wanting to toss a coin to our Witcher, it does leave us wanting to do other things to at least one particular Witcher. I will leave the what to your imagination (as I’m pretty sure everyone’s got different, ahem, fantasies), but I must say my attention sometimes wandered to dem thighs and those forearms. Because I’m just human, and it’s Henry Cavill.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

The Witcher Season 2: Ciri Takes Center Stage in This Engrossing New Chapter

“It’s a bit complicated,” a guard at the docks calls out to Jaskier (Joey Batey) about one of his new songs. “Took me until the fourth verse to understand there were different timelines.” That’s the kind of sly, self-aware humor that The Witcher once again brings to its layered fantasy storytelling. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also made an adjustment after that Season 1 experiment; Season 2 has dropped the timey-wimey stuff, and instead sets a more linear—although still complicated—story that follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and his ward Ciri (Freya Allen), who are finally reunited.
TV SERIES
goombastomp.com

The Witcher Season Two Review: Geralt and Ciri Become a Family

There are no more scenes of Geralt (Henry Cavill) in a bath in The Witcher season two, but there are monsters, invigorating carefully crafted fight scenes, and thoughtful character development. As Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill is in excellent form, even though he’s not naked as much this season. * At the heart of this season is Geralt’s burgeoning relationship with Ciri (Freya Allan). Every episode contains little moments and bits of dialogue that bring them closer together, so the relationship feels organic and not forced.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

The Witcher season 2: 10 behind the scenes secrets

If you've been patiently awaiting the arrival of The Witcher season 2 then we've got some very good news, as the second series is officially arriving on Netflix on 17 December!. So, with only days to go until we rejoin Geralt of Rivia and the rest of the Continent, there's...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends

The Witcher Season 2 review: Moving forward again, with focus

Season 1 of The Witcher was a massive hit for Netflix, quickly becoming one of the most-watched original series on the streaming service and introducing a new audience to Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series set in a medieval world filled with terrifying monsters and magically enhanced hunters. Despite all of that acclaim, however, the first season of The Witcher frustrated some fans with its use of multiple timelines to tell its complicated initial story arc — something series creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich assured fans would no longer be an issue when protagonist Geralt of Rivia returns for season 2.
TV SERIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Third Season Of ‘The Witcher’ Already Scripted, Star Says

When you’re dealing with legions of monsters, you gotta work fast. And, apparently, that’s just what the writers of the Netflix hit horror/fantasy series The Witcher are doing. With Season 2 set to debut this Friday, Dec. 17, one of the show’s stars said she has already seen the scripts for the third season, which was confirmed back in September.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Witcher Season 2 Video Review: Episodes 1-6

The Witcher Season 2 debuts on Netflix on Dec. 17. Spoiler-free review of the first six episodes by Kat Bailey. The Witcher's scope continues to widen in the second season, carrying on several threads from the first season finale while introducing new conflicts and characters. It's more straightforward this time around, at least in its first six episodes, but it still suffers from some of the first season's inconsistent pacing and characterization, particularly when it comes to newer stories. Henry Cavill's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia continues to be the single best element of this adaptation, and it's proven again in Geralt's budding relationship with Ciri, which forms the emotional core of the season. It's still inconsistent at the best of times, but The Witcher remains a light and entertaining adventure through a unique fantasy world.
TV SERIES
uticaphoenix.net

‘The Witcher’: Explore Season 2’s Filming Locations –

Hungary. Poland. Spain. For its first season, The Witcher traveled far and wide to honor its beloved source material. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made that nearly impossible for Season 2. Instead, the creative team, led by production designer Andrew Laws, pivoted and filmed the entire season in the UK, spanning across 15 different locations.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Vulture

The Witcher Spreads Itself Thin in Season Two

In a world with actual monsters — teeth-baring, blood-sucking, human-guzzling demons — and gods, elves, sorcerers and sorceresses, and all means of magic-wielding creatures, what qualities define humanity? In the ambitious, uneven second season of The Witcher, the fantasy series filters that question through the narrative arcs of each of its primary trio of characters … and through their allies and enemies, onetime friends and future foes, strangers and acquaintances, and random people they meet throughout the Continent. This broad of a perspective makes for some appreciable worldbuilding as The Witcher imagines the disarray and chaos caused partially by the actions of protagonists Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allen). But this next chapter in these characters’ intertwined story also slots them into more predictable fantasy arcs, and that familiarity saps The Witcher of some of the spontaneous and self-aware energy that so enlivened its first go-round.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

ComicBook CRAM Presents: The Witcher Season 2

After a lengthy wait and a number of obstacles stading in its way, The Witcher season 2 is right around the corner, and fans are beyond hyped to see what Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri have all been up to. Not only that, but we've got a host of new characters to meet and new monsters for our favorite Witcher to battle, and that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this rich and ever-expanding world. To get you ready for season 2 we are here at ComicBook.com are ready to get you up to speed on the critical characters, locations, and events that we know are at least going to be one part of the anticipated season for maximum enjoyment.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy