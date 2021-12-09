Holiday Gift Guides

Kelly Ripa and her family are wishing everyone a happy holiday season. On December 3, the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost shared her family's annual holiday card — and let’s just say, it doesn’t take much for them to look amazing. Unlike last year’s greeting, which featured photos specifically taken for the special occasion, this one showcased a heartwarming family moment that happened not too long ago. This past summer, Kelly and her family, both immediate and extended, took a two-week vacation to Italy. Throughout their July trip, the TV personality shared a dozen photos of everyone together. Turns out, she picked the one below for their 2021 family holiday card.
