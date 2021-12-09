ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Lucky Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results

buffalonynews.net
 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') that was held on December 8, 2021. The shareholders approved all resolutions presented in the information circular sent to the Company's...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
buffalonynews.net

RE Royalties Announces Private Placement of up to $10 Million of Series 2 Green Bonds

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce a brokered 'best efforts' private placement of green bonds (the 'Green Bonds'), for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the 'Offering'). The Green Bonds will be offered in the principal amounts of $1,000 or US$1,000. The Offering will be led by Canaccord Genuity Corp, as lead agent.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

Trigon Reports Mineral Reserve and Updated Feasibility Study for the Kombat Open Pit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') announces an updated National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Reserve estimate and feasibility study for the open pit mine at the Kombat project in Namibia ('Kombat'). Kombat Open Pit Mineral Reserve Estimate. In 2018,...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Royal Road Minerals announces Colombia discovery

Royal Road Minerals announced today that it intersected 303.7 meters at 1.1 grams per tonne gold equivalent in newly discovered porphyry copper and gold system at its Guintär project in Colombia. The Guintär project is part of the Guintär-Niverengo and Margaritas (GNM) project area which comprises the two contiguous...
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agm#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Ecuador#Lucky Minerals Inc#Lkmnf#Fse#Lky#Company#Sedar#The Fortuna Property#Fortuna Project
buffalonynews.net

Helix BioPharma Corp. Extends Period to Exercise Warrants

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP)(FSE:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that it is extending the exercise period of a total of 1,520,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the 'Warrants'), all of which are held by arm's length parties, for a period of two years from their current expiry dates (the 'Warrant Extension'). The Warrants were issued pursuant to private placements of the Company that closed in December 2016 and represent approximately 1.1% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Warrant Extension is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the 'TSX').
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
buffalonynews.net

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. Announces Sale of All Assets and Strategic Business Pivot

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ('ARC' or the 'Company') (OTC Markets:ARCW), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today announced that the Board of Directors has proposed to sell all of the Company's current operating businesses and assets (the 'Legacy Business Sale'). The Company further announced that it plans to acquire RM2 International S.A. ('RM2'), a Luxembourg Société Anonyme which has developed a type of composite pallet to replace wooden pallets that includes 'smart' Internet of Things or ('IoT') technologies to improve logistics. RM2 is targeting industries such as food and other industries where hygiene is of extreme importance.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Going Up: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces November Results With Record Breaking Gross Profit Margin

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of November 2021 with net revenues of $1.8M and a gross margin of 56%. This represented a significant monthly increase in gross margin of 20% year over year and 66% over 2019 as well as the largest gross margin the Company has ever achieved. The wholesale branded division at City Trees remained hot with monthly net revenue growth of 91% year over year and 132% over 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
buffalonynews.net

Grant of Options to Employee

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR; TSX:COG) announces that on 13 December 2021 ('Grant Date') it granted 150,000 share options (the 'Options') under the Company's existing Share Option Scheme to Jair Diaz Navarro (the 'Grantee'), the recently appointed Senior Mining Engineer to the Company. The Options were granted by the remuneration committee and approved by the Board. The Options have an exercise price of 35 pence per share, being 16% above the 10-day volume weighted average closing price as of 30 November 2021. They may be exercised up to 5 years from the Grant Date, with the restriction that no options can be exercised within 12 months of the Grant Date, only up to 50% of the options can be exercised in the following 12 months and thereafter 100% of the said options can be exercisable, provided that the Grantee remains with the Company. Following the grant of the Options, 15,148,500 share options will be outstanding, representing approximately 10% of the 146,630,715 ordinary shares in the Company in issue.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
buffalonynews.net

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Appointment of SRCO as Auditors

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that it has engaged Richmond Hill based SRCO Professional Corporation ('SRCO') as its auditors. McGovern Hurley LLP has resigned as the Company's auditors.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

BTC Miner Fortress Technologies Rebrands To Cathedra Bitcoin Inc

Bitcoin miner Fortress Technologies Inc. has rebranded to Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. and will change its ticker symbol on the TSX Ventures Exchange (TSXV) to “CBIT,” the company said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “The name ‘Cathedra Bitcoin’ reflects our aspirations for the company, and for Bitcoin...
MARKETS
resourceworld.com

Rokmaster Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at the Revel Ridge Project

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) (“Rokmaster” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Revel Ridge Project (“Revel Ridge”), located 35 km northeast of Revelstoke, B.C. Revel Ridge hosts a gold rich, polymetallic orogenic gold deposit, and is one of the largest undeveloped deposits of this type in the Western Cordillera.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Village Farms to trade on Nasdaq and delist from TSX

Village Farms International Inc. , the Vancouver-based cannabis company, said Tuesday it received approval for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange, as of Dec. 31. Shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market, where they have traded since 2019. "The company believes the trading volume of its common shares on the TSX no longer justifies the expense and administrative requirements associated with maintaining a TSX listing," Village Farms said. Shares of Village Farms are down nearly 38% so far this year, compared to a drop of about 26% by the Cannabis ETF .
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

JD Bancshares, Inc. Announces Completion of $30.0 Million Subordinated Debt Offering

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent company of JD Bank, today announced the closing of a $30.0 million private placement of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to redeem existing debt of $17.5 million, currently priced at 6.75%, and for general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases and providing capital to the Bank to support growth.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Salazar Announces New Mineralized Discoveries at Los Santos

Salazar Resources Limited (TSXV: SRL; OTC QX: SLRZF; Frankfurt: CCG.F) (“Salazar” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that initial work at the Los Santos project in El Oro, Ecuador, has identified six new target zones with copper (“Cu”) and gold (“Au”) mineralization.
INDUSTRY
buffalonynews.net

Abivax to Present at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Abivax's presentation at the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference scheduled for Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 12:00-12:40 pm ET (9:00-9:40 am PST and 6:00-6:40 pm CET) FDA end-of-phase-2 feedback received, raising no objections to proceeding ABX464 into. pivotal phase 3 testing in ulcerative colitis (UC) Abivax is focusing its operational...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
buffalonynews.net

GainClients, Inc. Launches Relationship with Deschutes County Title of Oregon

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ('GainClients' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has launched Remote Deposit Capture Services ('RDC') for their newest client, Deschutes County Title ('Deschutes'). Deschutes has activated two branches serving Central Oregon on the RDC Platform. This relationship puts Deschutes at the cutting edge of FinTech serving the Real Estate Markets. Deschutes can now allow all of their clients; Buyers and Sellers, Realtors and even their own Title Sales Representatives, the ability to use their Smart Phones to deposit funds directly into Deschutes' Escrow Accounts; digitally.
OREGON STATE
buffalonynews.net

Clear Capital Announces Automated Appraisal Photo Review Innovation through ClearCollateral Review

New technology furthers Clear Capital's efforts to modernize the appraisal process. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Clear Capital®, a national real estate valuation technology company, has announced the innovation of ClearPhoto™, a powerful set of AI-driven rules built into ClearCollateral® Review, automating the review of property photos and ensuring they are aligned with the appraisal data and sketch. The technology was developed by Clear Capital's data science team to further streamline the appraisal process and equip lenders with technology that powers low-risk, high-quality decisions.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy