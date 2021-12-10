A MV wrestling legend — Bulldogs to honor one of their greatest wrestlers

MOUNT VERNON — Clyde Duranceau won Mount Vernon High School’s second individual state wrestling title as a senior in 1956.

The 83-year-old will return to the mat of his alma mater at 6 p.m., Dec. 15 to be honored for his exemplary prep wrestling career at the school’s inaugural “Night of Champions.”

“It’s exciting, overwhelming, and I’m humbled,” Duranceau said of the honor. “I never expected something like this.

“For me, wrestling meant everything. It was the highlight of my high school career and it has always had a special place in my heart.”

Mount Vernon Athletic Director Jordan Sneva said Duranceau’s history both at the high school and after will be highlighted throughout the Bulldogs’ wrestling match against Nooksack Valley and Mount Baker.

“It’s a great way to honor one of our state champions,” Sneva said. “And it will be our first match on our new mat. It’s going to be special.”

Wrestling for legendary coach Paul Reiman, Duranceau’s senior season was a memorable one where he not only won the 133-pound state title, he finished the season a perfect 16-0, while not allowing a single point to be scored against him.

“I never gave up a point,” he said. “No takedowns, no escapes. About half my matches were pins. I was a shy, timid guy and I just went out there and did my job.

“It just took a lot of hard work and determination, and of course, Coach Reiman pushing me.”

Duranceau relied heavily on his quickness as well as a specific move.

“The word got around the league to watch out for my double-leg dive at the start of the match,” he said. “We were both upright to start and they would just keep backing away and backing away but I would eventually get to them.”

Not bad for a freshman who first walked into the wrestling room with no experience at the age of 14 weighing 125 pounds and standing 5-foot-1.

His athletic career got off to an inauspicious start. He didn’t play a single snap on the freshman football team, leaving him with the decision of turning out for his favorite sport, basketball — where he was likely to be cut — or taking to the mat.

“I chose wrestling even though I knew nothing about it,” he said. “I really felt my chances in those other sports weren’t very good. So I decided, shoot, I’ll try wrestling.”

Not wrestling a single match his freshman year at 121 pounds, he recalled Reiman telling him he was timid and not strong enough.

Duranceau pushed on.

“I worked in the bulb fields,” he said. “I started working in the fields — strawberries, raspberries — in the fifth grade. Then I graduated to tulips and daffodils. So I did a lot of heavy lifting. That’s how I got stronger. Beyond that, it was just determination.”

That determination, as well as the encouragement of his coach, carried Duranceau through what became a stellar career.

“From Snohomish County to the Canadian border and west to the San Juan Islands, wrestling was dominated by Mount Vernon, Burlington and Sedro-Woolley,” he said. “Those three schools had the best coaches in the state in Reiman, Bo Campbell (Burlington) and Ken Driscoll (Sedro-Woolley).”

Duranceau said that Reiman stressed repetitive practice of different wrestling maneuvers, wanting team members to learn to use them instinctively.

Those wrestling instincts would lead Duranceau to the state title, which came on the heels of a junior season during which he finished second at state at 133 pounds, losing in the title match against an opponent from Sedro-Woolley.

His sophomore season ended with a third-place state finish at 127 pounds, where he lost to a wrestler from much larger Lincoln High School.

He planned on wrestling at Skagit Valley Junior College (now Skagit Valley College), but the school dropped the program before his arrival, which he said was a big disappointment.

“I had talked to the coach at Washington State College (now Washington State University),” Duranceau said. “He was interested, but he gave the scholarship to a wrestler from Pullman who I defeated. That kind of bothered me a little bit.”