“Report Card” needed on China phase 1

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 9, 2021 By Julie Harker Filed Under: News, Trade. A former Trump administration member says Congress should ask the Biden Administration for a full accounting on the Phase One Trade Deal with China before pursuing a...

Foreign Policy

The U.S.-China Relationship Has Entered a New Phase

Two weeks after the virtual summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, many have dismissed the meeting as just a photo opportunity. “Little More Than Polite Words,” read the New York Times headline. But in fact, it was a serious effort, months in the making, by both sides to try to halt the dangerous downward spiral toward conflict.
BBC

Africa needs China and the US to work together

Seventeen African countries are taking part in a two-day Democracy summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, billed as an event to discuss ways to defend against the rise of authoritarianism. Observers say it highlights the contrasting priorities of the US and China on the continent. The summit comes just...
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
coingeek.com

China links digital yuan to Hong Kong’s Faster Payments System in second CBDC trial phase

The central banks of China and Hong Kong are embarking on the second phase of an experiment into the viability of the digital yuan in cross-border payments. In this phase, China will link its central bank digital currency (CBDC) to Hong Kong’s Faster Payments System, the city state’s e-banking system that connects banks to digital wallets and electronic payment platforms.
stockxpo.com

Elon Musk Needs China. China Needs Him. The Relationship Is Complicated.

With the U.S. tightening technology exports to China in 2018, President Xi Jinping defiantly pledged to make China the world’s future innovation and industrial center. Key to his plan was Elon Musk. Mr. Xi viewed the South African-born entrepreneur as a technology utopian with no political allegiance to any country,...
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
